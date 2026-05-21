Paris Fury Instagram Scene: Venezuela's Bachelorette Dress Market Aid, Response to Critics

Libby, Venezuela's bridesmaid, has revealed that she had plans to sell her custom-made dress from the couple's wedding. In the comments section of the video where she asked her followers to purchase the dress, she said that the bride's mother Paris had given her permission to sell it. She also mentioned that she is broke and could use the money from the sale. She later defended her decision and said that she couldn't fit the dress in her '5ft wide and 10ft long caravan'.

Paris Fury has checked in with her daughter Venezuela's bridesmaid to see if she has sold her dress yet after revealing she was flogging the outfit.

Libby shared a video earlier this week asking fans if they wanted to purchase the bridesmaid dress, just days after she wore it to Venezuela and Noah Price's wedding. The pal revealed that the bride's mother Paris had given her blessing for the item to be sold, after the Furys paid for 18 bridesmaid dresses to be custom made.

Libby later defended the decision in a separate video, and told her followers that the garment wouldn't fit in her '5ft wide and 10ft long caravan'. Underneath the video, Paris asked for an update in the comments section of the post, and asked: 'Did it sell Libby '. The dress - which was listed for £525 on Libby's Vinted page - is no longer available to buy, suggesting it has sold or was taken down.

The 16-year-old daughter of Tyson and Paris Fury married Noah Price, 19, in a ceremony in the Isle of Man last week and are now enjoying their honeymoon. But less than a week into their time as newlyweds, her pal Libby revealed she wanted to sell her custom-made blue corset, skirt and train on the resale site.

Libby, who was among the 18 bridesmaids on the big day, said she was 'broke' and 'could use the money' from the sale of the outfit. She later doubled down on her decision to sell and said that she was only able to bin or sell the dress, claiming she doesn't have room in her '5ft wide 10ft long caravan'. The comments left on that video were a bit diabolical. They're getting a bit out of hand now.

Labels: Paris Fury, dress, vinted, custom, bespoke kisses, wife, bridesmaids, wedding, honeymoon, elusive, beyond, frequencies, love, feeling, Taylor Swift, fairytales, unconventional, QOTSA, dust bunny, mysterious girl, Peter Andre, Nisa Disick, khloé Kardashian, influencer, influencer deals, green lights, homeboy, homegirl, MENA, middle eastern, North African, standard, performance, gentleman, lady, relationship, Mormon, Mormonism, romantic, wedding, kiss, ballroo





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