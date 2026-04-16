Paris Fury Plays Matchmaker for Son Prince and Princess Andre on Netflix Show

Paris Fury hilariously attempts to set up her 14-year-old son, Prince, with 18-year-old Princess Andre in a new episode of At Home With The Furys. The reality TV star's matchmaking efforts and the family's various personal milestones, including daughter Venezuela's engagement, are featured in the show.

Paris Fury , the matriarch of the renowned boxing family, has hilariously stepped into the role of matchmaker on her new Netflix reality series, At Home With The Furys . In a recently aired episode, Paris was observed attempting to introduce her 14-year-old son, Prince, to Princess Andre , the 18-year-old daughter of Katie Price. The unusual pairing occurred during Paris's collagen launch party, an event that attracted several notable personalities, including Princess herself.

Paris, 36, enthusiastically brought the two teenagers together, exclaiming, Hey Princess, this is Prince. He is only 14 at the minute but you could marry the Prince and the Princess. Princess Andre, taken aback by the bold suggestion, could only manage a surprised query: Is his actual name Prince? Paris, speaking to the cameras about the potential coupling, acknowledged the age gap but expressed her delight at the prospect: I know their ages don't match up but if we could say them two's gonna end up that'd be so cute. Her son, Prince, however, seemed less enthused about his mother's matchmaking endeavors, confiding in the show's producers with a touch of exasperation: I actually don't know what to say. Me mum's a complete and utter mental case. The Fury family is a large one, with Paris and heavyweight champion Tyson Fury also being parents to Venezuela, 16, Prince Tyson II, nine, Valencia, seven, Prince Adonis Amaziah, six, Athena, four, and Prince Rico, two. Meanwhile, amidst the family's television ventures, Tyson Fury recently celebrated a victory in his comeback fight against Arslanbek Makhmudov. Following the bout, Paris and Tyson enjoyed a much-needed date night, sharing a photograph of their meal out with the caption: 1st date night in a long time. The new series, At Home With The Furys, offers viewers an intimate glimpse into the chaotic yet loving lives of the Fury family as Tyson navigates another attempt at retirement, surrounded by his wife, their seven children, and his larger-than-life father, John Fury. This latest installment comes three years after the initial docuseries captivated audiences, once again pulling back the curtain on the heavyweight champion's personal life in Morecambe. Adding to the family's whirlwind of events, daughter Venezuela is already preparing for a fairytale wedding. She announced her engagement last year to Noah Price. Both Venezuela and Paris recently appeared on Hits Radio to promote their new series. When asked about her reaction to Venezuela's engagement, Paris admitted to being surprised, stating: I've always said to Venezuela, you know, go out, find what you want to do in life. I've tried to put every different opportunity in front of her. Venezuela playfully interjected, suggesting her mother appeared disappointed. Paris quickly clarified: No I'm not disappointed! I'm not! But I didn't expect it to happen. Venezuela recalled the moment she told her mother about her boyfriend: Venezuela came to me at 15 and was like 'I've got a boyfriend' and she wasn't really supposed to have a boyfriend until she was 16. So I was like 'wait until he comes home'. Venezuela shared her father's reaction, which was one of excitement and pride: My dad told her 'well, I'm happy for you because none of my nieces can get boyfriends and you're the first one.' Paris confirmed her husband's romantic nature: He was all excited. Tyson's an old romantic, he got more excited than me. Venezuela elaborated on her father's sentimental side: My dad's real lovey dovey... my dad loves all that, he really does. She revealed that her fiancé, Noah, sought Tyson's permission before proposing, a moment captured by Netflix cameras. Venezuela recounted with amusement: Noah told me that he walked in and my dad literally went 'here put this microphone on before you ask me anything'. The scenes highlight the blend of personal milestones, familial dynamics, and the ever-present media attention that defines the Fury family's extraordinary existence





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