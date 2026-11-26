Paris Fury says Tyson Fury has never been diagnosed with schizophrenia after comments in a Netflix documentary, which has now been edited before its release. The British Boxing Board of Control is reviewing the matter ahead of Fury's December 11 fight with Anthony Joshua.

Paris Fury has clarified that her husband Tyson Fury has never received a diagnosis of schizophrenia, after comments she made in a Netflix documentary about the heavyweight boxer.

Netflix has edited the film ahead of its release on Friday, 27 November, following the family's new information about his official mental health diagnosis. The documentary explores Fury's mental health struggles after he beat Wladimir Klitschko in 2015 to become world champion. In a statement, Paris Fury said: I want to clarify a statement I made in the original version of the Tyson Fury documentary.

Also read Netflix deletes scene in Tyson Fury doc after Anthony Joshua cancellation fears

Paris Fury clarifies schizophrenia comments

I recalled a conversation from many years ago when discussing Tyson's condition and I used the word schizophrenic. While Tyson did show some symptoms associated with schizophrenia, he doesn't have this condition and has never received a diagnosis. She added: Mental health is complex, and it isn't always easy to find the right words, especially when you're living it with someone you love.

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I'm so proud of Tyson for really opening up in this documentary and want to say thank you for all the support we've received as a family. A Netflix spokesperson told BBC Sport: Following new information shared by the family relating to Tyson's official mental health diagnosis, we have worked alongside them to update the documentary accordingly ahead of launch. The original film featured the Furys recalling his admission to hospital in June 2016 with a suspected heart attack.

Doctors said he had suffered an anxiety attack, and according to the film he was diagnosed with schizophrenia after leaving hospital. Fury, 38, is due to face Anthony Joshua at Cardiff's Principality Stadium on 11 December, with the ringwalk expected in the early hours of 12 December. The British Boxing Board of Control had indicated it was investigating the comments and could deny Fury a licence if he was deemed unfit to fight.

Schizophrenia is among the conditions that may preclude a boxer from obtaining a first licence, while for an existing licence holder the board may take such action as in its absolute discretion it sees fit. Robert Smith, the board's general secretary, told BBC Sport: We are in the process of dealing with the matter but if there are any medical issues we wouldn't let anyone box - it doesn't matter if it's Tyson Fury or not, it could be anybody.

I'm fairly confident he will be absolutely fine. We're dealing with it now and we'll have an answer very shortly. Smith would not say what the process would involve over the next few days, saying it's a medical matter. He said all boxers on the card will undergo medical checks, adding: If our doctors are satisfied he's fit to box, he will box.

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NHS defines mental health conditions

The NHS describes schizophrenia as a form of psychosis, and symptoms can include hallucinations, delusions and muddled thoughts and speech. Fury has previously spoken about hearing voices in his head while in hospital. He said: It was like a living version of the pits of hell. The anxiety was crippling me.

I just could not overcome it and that's when I went and saw the psychiatrist down in London. She asked me a gazillion questions, and I ticked all the boxes. Depression, anxiety, bipolar disorder. Fury has also revealed he struggled with drug and alcohol addiction and gained weight after beating Klitschko.

He says a Halloween night out in 2017 prompted him to return to training, calling that a turning point after being embarrassed by how I looked. The NHS describes bipolar disorder as a mental health issue where a person can experience extreme changes in their mood. Sky has contacted the British Boxing Board of Control to clarify if an investigation is ongoing after Paris Fury's retraction.

Mental health support available

For mental health support, advice is available through your GP or by calling the NHS on 111.