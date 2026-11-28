Paris Hilton, 45, and husband Carter Reum spent Thanksgiving at Sydney Zoo with their three-year-old twins, promoting her new Kmart cookware range.

Prominent socialite and businesswoman Paris Hilton spent Thanksgiving in Australia on Thursday, stepping out at Sydney Zoo with her family. The 45-year-old entrepreneur was accompanied by her husband, venture capitalist Carter Reum, and their three-year-old children, Phoenix and London Hilton. The family enjoyed a day exploring the various animal exhibits across the zoo grounds.

Family Outing Details At Sydney Zoo

Paris Hilton, 45, was seen wearing a full camouflage outfit as she attempted to remain incognito during the family visit. She concealed her face with dark designer glasses and a hat, though her signature long blonde hair and a Gucci scarf accent her look. Paris held the hands of her young children while they walked through the park, while Carter, 45, carried the shopping bags. The mother and daughter London were particularly fascinated by an emu, stopping to admire the large flightless bird. The family also fed capybaras while sitting on the dirt and spent time observing elephants and giraffes.

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Promotional Visit For Kmart Cookware Range

Paris Hilton arrived in Australia on Wednesday to promote her new line of cookware available at Kmart stores. The bright pink collection features a 24-piece set priced at $99, alongside cutlery and utensil sets for $15 each. This marks her return to the country, having previously visited in 2018 and made regular trips in the years before. The promotional tour includes various family outings across Sydney, highlighting both her personal life and business ventures.

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Recent Sydney Activities And Shopping

Before the zoo visit, Paris and her family explored the historic Rocks district of Sydney earlier this week. During that outing, Paris sported a brunette wig instead of her usual blonde locks, offering a different look. The family also visited the Ralph Lauren Holiday Experience for shopping. Paris sat in a local park with her children, watching them play on the grass. The hotel heiress is no stranger to Australian shores and continues to maintain a strong presence in the country through her business and personal travels.

Personal Life And Recent Milestones

Paris Hilton married Carter Reum, an entrepreneur and venture capitalist, in 2021 at the Bel Air estate of her late grandfather, Barron Hilton. The couple renewed their vows earlier this year for their five-year anniversary. Paris stated that renewing their vows was about showing their children that love grows, deepens, and chooses each other repeatedly. The family continues to balance public appearances with private family moments during their international travels.