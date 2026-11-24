Paris Hilton shares intimate Maui holiday photos with husband Carter Reum and newborn twins London and Phoenix, teasing their next global travel destination.

Paris Hilton has taken to social media to share a glimpse of her recent family retreat in Maui, highlighting the joy she finds in travel with her husband and newborn children. The hospitality entrepreneur posted a carousel of images that showcase her family bonding time on the Hawaiian island, offering fans a rare look at her private life during this quiet period.

Paris Hilton Family Vacation Maui Overview

The celebrity entrepreneur shared a series of heartwarming photographs featuring her two-year-old children, Phoenix Barron Hilton Reum and London Marilyn Hilton Reum, who were both born in 2023. Alongside her kids, Paris posted images of her husband, Carter Reum, capturing the essence of their joint getaway in the scenic location of Maui.

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In the visual narrative, Paris Hilton was dressed in a long bohemian dress paired with a colorful bomber jacket, two long braids, a black leather hat, and black shades. Her children mirrored her style with colorful outfits and sunglasses, creating a vibrant and cohesive family aesthetic that stood out against the natural backdrop of the island.

Carter Reum opted for a more neutral look, wearing a black t-shirt, black pants, and white Nike sneakers. The contrast between the family's colorful attire and the relaxed fashion choices of the father figure created a balanced visual composition in the posts shared by Paris Hilton.

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Paris Hilton Travel Plans And Fan Speculation

Accompanying the photo carousel, Paris Hilton wrote a caption that emphasized her gratitude for experiencing the world through her children. She stated that while she has traveled extensively across the globe, seeing new places through the eyes of Phoenix and London makes the experience feel magical all over again.

The post explicitly mentioned that their family holiday world tour was beginning in Maui, and Paris invited her followers to guess their next destination. This interactive element generated significant engagement, with fans responding enthusiastically to the teaser of future travels.

The comments section quickly filled with supportive messages and guesses about where the Hilton family would go next. Speculation ranged from Disney World to exotic locations like Bora Bora and French Polynesia, as followers attempted to predict the family's next global stop.

Paris Hilton On Motherhood And Emotional Changes

Beyond the vacation photos, Paris Hilton opened up about the profound impact of motherhood on her life. She described the experience as nonstop and demanding but expressed that her babies give her energy and make her feel blessed. She highlighted that cuddling with them provides a sense of luck and rejuvenation amidst her busy schedule.

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She further elaborated that becoming a mother introduced her to a new level of love that changes a person forever. Looking at the faces of London and Phoenix, she feels she has become everything she was meant to be. She referred to the twins as her whole heart and her cutesie crew.

Paris Hilton Balancing Career And Family Life

Paris Hilton also discussed how she manages the demands of her career alongside raising her children. She acknowledged that the journey has been challenging but noted her passion for her work. She feels privileged to engage in various activities she loves, finding balance through the joy her family brings.

The fashion mogul noted that London takes after her regarding her eye for fashion, suggesting a shared creative spirit within the family. As she continues to navigate her public role as a businesswoman and her private life as a mother, Paris Hilton remains focused on creating meaningful memories with Carter Reum and the twins.