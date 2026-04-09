Paris Jackson Accuses Michael Jackson Estate Executors of Using Funds to Attack Her

Paris Jackson's lawyers claim the co-executors of her father Michael Jackson's estate are using estate funds to disparage her amid an ongoing legal battle. The legal team alleges that the executors, John Branca and John McClain, are using funds generated by Jackson's work to 'mock and belittle' her.

Legal battles surrounding Michael Jackson 's estate continue to escalate, with his daughter, Paris Jackson , accusing the estate's co-executors of using funds generated by her late father's work to disparage her. Court documents filed by Paris's legal team allege that John Branca and John McClain, the co-executors, have employed the King of Pop's financial resources to 'mock and belittle' her throughout the ongoing legal proceedings.

The filings detail a pattern where the executors allegedly attempt to undermine Paris's concerns, framing them as lawyer-driven or as attempts to garner media attention, claims that her legal team strongly denies. Paris's attorneys further assert that this legal conflict has become a 'painful... distraction' from her personal life and career, emphasizing her desire to avoid any press coverage related to the matter. The legal team has asked the court to reprimand the estate and its legal representatives, highlighting their belief that the executors' actions are both unfounded and hypocritical. The Daily Mail has reached out to both parties involved for further comment, though no response was available at the time of publication.\Adding further fuel to the fire, Paris's legal team has criticized the executors' handling of the situation. They point out that the executors allegedly 'further patronized Paris by describing themselves as the 'grown-ups',' in contrast to the 28-year-old Paris and her adult siblings. The legal team argues that these actions have nothing to do with the merits of the litigation and are not in the interests of the estate. They express outrage that Michael Jackson's money is being used to fund these attacks. A source close to the executors has countered these claims, suggesting that Paris's team is attempting to shift the focus away from the core issues. They accused Paris and her lawyers of spreading misinformation and attempting to spin legal setbacks as victories. The executors, in their own legal filings, have painted a different picture, citing 2022 as 'another banner year for the estate,' and highlighting their management of the estate, which has reportedly earned $3 billion since Jackson's death. The estate's representatives also mentioned that Paris personally received $3.2 million from the estate in 2022 and that approximately $91,000 was spent on construction for her home, aiming to demonstrate financial support provided by the estate.\A source close to Paris told the Daily Mail that she has been the victim of a 'disgusting, outrageous smear campaign' since she first raised objections. This source elaborated that the lawyers are utilizing Jackson family funds to mock, belittle, and attack her for seeking transparency and accountability from those managing her family's finances. Michael Jackson's death on June 25, 2009, triggered global mourning, with tributes pouring in from fans worldwide. His passing resulted from acute propofol intoxication, a drug administered by his personal physician, Dr. Conrad Murray. The singer's memorial service in Los Angeles, which was widely viewed, saw Paris, then 11, deliver a heartfelt tribute to her father. Following the service, a private funeral was held in Glendale, California. The legal battle's developments reflect an ongoing struggle within the Jackson family, revealing deep-seated tensions related to the management and distribution of the late singer's vast estate. The allegations of financial misuse and personal attacks underscore the complexity of the situation, leaving fans and observers to watch and consider the future of Michael Jackson's legacy





DailyMailCeleb / 🏆 1. in UK We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Michael Jackson Paris Jackson Estate Legal Battle John Branca

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Michael Carrick tactical tweak has the backing of two Manchester United playersAmad and Bryan Mbeumo have developed a good understanding at Man Utd and the pair are enjoying the freedom they have under Michael Carrick.

Read more »

Michael Carrick backed for Man Utd job by winger Amad DialloManchester United winger Amad Diallo backs interim boss Michael Carrick to become the club's permanent manager.

Read more »

Michael Campbell: Actor with MND who won top award for playing Richard III diesMichael Campbell, also known as Michael Patrick, died on Tuesday at NI Hospice.

Read more »

Michael Jackson estate 'spent $15,000,000 on removing child abuse biopic scenes'Michael Jackson biopic drops abuse allegations after $15M rewrite, shifting focus to his rise, family tensions, and Bad tour finale.

Read more »

Michael Jackson Biopic Faces Criticism Amidst Controversy and Box Office AnticipationThe upcoming Michael Jackson biopic, 'Michael,' is facing criticism for its portrayal of the singer's life, with critics calling it a hagiography and a 'whitewash' of his controversial past. Despite the controversy, advance ticket sales suggest a strong box office performance. The article explores the film's narrative, the estate's involvement, and alternative theories about Jackson's alleged abuse, including an investigation into the use of sodium amytal on the accuser, Jordan Chandler.

Read more »

'Truth serum' bombshell in Michael Jackson alleged child abuse saga: One of singer's young accusers vanished in 2009... now a shock new theory about a dentist chair confession emergesMichael documents the career and legendary music of Michael Jackson.

Read more »