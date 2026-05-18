Paris Jackson Arranges Ultrasound on Throat and Calls for Attention on Social Media

Paris Jackson frets over her health after TikTok comments. She then arranges for an ultrasound check and reposts a meme to calm social media followers.

The late Michael Jackson 's only daughter Paris paid close attention when a portion of her 9.1 million social media followers raised a potential health concern.

After an Instagram user received nearly 500 likes for asking what was 'wrong' with the 28-year-old nepos baby's neck on Saturday, she 'freaked out.

' Jackson promptly arranged for an ultrasound to be done on her throat and lymph nodes inside her rehearsal studio despite recent blood work coming back normal. 'My thyroid's normal. My lymph nodes are normal. Like, everything's f***ing normal,' the Zombies in Love songstress noted.

Jackson looked back at past videos she posted and she realized her 'neck just does weird s*** when I talk' but she was concerned enough to have it checked out by an ear, nose and throat specialist.

'So the update is I have just the slightest amount of redness on my vocal cords, but there's no calluses from singing,' the Beverly Hills-born socialite said Sunday. The late Michael Jackson's only daughter Paris paid close attention when a portion of her 9.1 million social media followers raised a potential health concern After an Instagram user received nearly 500 likes for asking what was 'wrong' with the 28-year-old nepotis baby's neck on Saturday, she 'freaked out'.

Jackson then reposted a funny meme created by Instagram user @itjustkatie with six-pack abs superimposed on her neck. The One Spoon of Chocolate actress wanted to make sure her 'voice was going to be okay' so she could perform her scheduled set at the California music festival, BottleRock Napa Valley, this Saturday.

Last Wednesday, the Mercedes-Benz paid partner scored a 'massive win' when her famous father's estate executors John Branca and John McClain were ordered to return $625,000 in bonuses that LA Superior Court Judge Mitchell L. Beckloff deemed extraneous. Jackson has been in a lengthy legal battle with Branca and McClain, whom she claimed made 'many missteps' and pocketed $148.2 million in 'bonus and premium payouts' through 2021. Sophia Milma





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Michael Jackson Health Concerns Throat Redness On Vocal Cords Calluses Bonuses LA Superior Court Judge Mitchell L. Beckloff Bonuses John Branca John Mcclain Teenage Drama Bottlerock Napa Valley Instagram User @Itjustkatie Six-Pack Abs Superimposed On Her Neck

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