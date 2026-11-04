Paris Jackson Seeks $600 Million Transfer From Michael Jackson Estate Trust

Paris Jackson files court motion demanding executor John Branca fund the Michael Jackson Family Trust with $600 million, citing unmet will provisions for her and siblings.

Paris Jackson has initiated legal proceedings in Los Angeles Superior Court to compel the executor of her late father's estate to transfer a substantial sum into a family trust. In an October 29 filing, the 28-year-old daughter of Michael Jackson demanded that John Branca move $600 million into the Michael Jackson Family Trust. This move is intended to secure financial provisions for her and her two brothers, Prince, 29, and Bigi, 24, who have not yet received the full benefits outlined in their father's will.

Core Details On Trust Funding Dispute

Paris Jackson's legal team argues that the Michael Jackson Family Trust remains completely unfunded more than seventeen years after the King of Pop passed away in 2009. The filing states that despite the estate generating significant cash through asset sales and debt restructuring, no formal plan has ever been presented to the court to fund the trust as originally requested. The estate has distributed over $200 million for the benefit of Paris and the other beneficiaries, yet the primary trust remains empty.

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The attorneys assert that all three of Jackson's children were supposed to begin receiving payments from the trust upon turning 21. However, they received lesser amounts instead of the intended full distributions. The legal documents highlight that Michael Jackson intended for each sibling to start receiving outright principal distributions from the trust on their respective 30th birthdays. Prince Jackson is scheduled to reach this milestone in February 2027, while Paris Jackson will turn 30 in April 2028.

Further distribution schedules were established for when the children reach the ages of 35 and 40. Paris's lawyers identified specific transactions that could have provided the necessary funding for the trust. These potential revenue streams included deals with Sony/ATV Music Publishing in 2016 and 2018, as well as the 2022 sale of the Neverland Ranch for $22 million. The legal team argues that the estate's current course of conduct and administration must change immediately to comply with these obligations.

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Stakeholder Positions And Legal Arguments

John Branca, acting as the executor of the estate, has faced sharp criticism from Paris Jackson's attorneys regarding his management of the assets. The filing claims that Branca continues to keep each beneficiary beholden to him with an iron grip over when and if monies are distributed to them. Paris's lawyers stated that previous litigation challenging the administration of the estate last year was met with scorched earth litigation, public attacks, and a multimillion reduction in monies provided to her and her siblings.

In response to the allegations, the estate issued a statement defending its actions and characterizing the claims as fabrications. The estate explained that Ms. Jackson's counsel is well aware that it is prevented from fully funding the philanthropic giving and individual trusts until several legal hurdles have been removed. The primary obstacle cited is ongoing IRS litigation where the government sought $700 million in taxes and penalties from the estate.

The estate noted that they were able to secure a ruling to significantly reduce that amount, but the matter has not been settled and could still change. They emphasized that the claim that the executor has withheld or cut payments is a complete fabrication. The statement concluded by reiterating that Michael Jackson's will is clear, stating that none of his children receive a distribution until they are in their 30s, and the estate looks forward to resolving all issues so their trusts can be fully funded as Michael wanted.

Real World Impact And Next Steps

Paris Jackson's legal team has asked the court to direct Branca to make a preliminary distribution of estate assets to the Michael Jackson Family Trust in the amount of $600 million. They also requested such an amount as determined by the court to be appropriate and reasonable. In addition to the trust funding, the legal team is seeking an award of reasonable attorney fees and costs from estate assets to cover the expenses incurred during this legal battle.

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The outcome of this filing will determine whether the estate must accelerate its funding plans for the trust. If the court agrees with Paris Jackson, the $600 million transfer would represent a major shift in how the estate manages the legacy of Michael Jackson. The unresolved IRS litigation remains a critical factor, as the final tax liability could impact the total liquidity available for distribution to the heirs.

This legal conflict highlights the broader challenges facing high-profile estates, particularly those involving complex intellectual property rights and significant tax obligations. The dispute between Paris Jackson and the estate administration underscores the tension between the desire to honor a decedent's wishes and the practical realities of legal and financial constraints. All parties remain focused on the upcoming distribution milestones for the Jackson siblings, with Prince approaching his 30th birthday in early 2027.

As the legal proceedings continue, the financial landscape of the Michael Jackson estate remains a topic of intense scrutiny. The resolution of this case will set a precedent for how executor duties are interpreted in the context of unfunded trusts. For now, the family waits for the court's decision on whether the $600 million transfer will be approved, which could finally fulfill the long-standing promise made by Michael Jackson to provide for his children.