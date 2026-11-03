Paris Jackson Sues Michael Jackson Estate for $600 Million Trust Release

Paris Jackson files petition against executor John Branca demanding $600 million release from Michael Jackson estate trust citing delayed inheritance distribution.

Paris Jackson has initiated legal proceedings against the Michael Jackson Estate, seeking an immediate release of approximately $600 million to fund a family trust designated for her and her two brothers. The twenty-eight-year-old actress and singer filed this petition on October 29 in the Los Angeles Superior Court, directly accusing the estate's sole executor, John Branca, of withholding inherited assets without legitimate justification.

Legal Petition Targets Executor John Branca

The court filing argues that there is no valid reason preventing the transfer of funds to the siblings more than seventeen years after their father passed away. Paris Jackson contends that the estate has generated billions of dollars in revenue while the specific family trust established to provide for Michael Jackson's three children remains entirely unfunded. The petition names Prince Jackson, age twenty-nine, Paris Jackson, age twenty-eight, and Bigi Jackson, age twenty-four, as the primary beneficiaries who are currently denied their full inheritance rights.

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Paris Jackson explicitly accuses John Branca of maintaining an iron grip over the financial administration of the estate. She alleges that Branca controls exactly how much money the siblings receive, often distributing amounts significantly smaller than what the trust terms dictate. The legal document suggests that this administrative conduct has been ongoing for years, with Paris claiming that previous allegations were met with dispute and discouragement rather than resolution.

Trust Distribution Timeline and Beneficiary Ages

The core mechanism of the dispute revolves around the specific distribution schedule outlined in the original family trust agreement. Under these terms, the siblings were scheduled to begin receiving income from their respective shares upon reaching the age of twenty-one. The next phase required them to start receiving portions of the held principal at age thirty, specifically one-third of their total share.

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Further distributions were planned for later ages, with half of the remaining shares due at age thirty-five and the final balance distributed outright when the beneficiary turns forty. The timing of this lawsuit aligns closely with these milestones, as Prince Jackson is set to turn thirty in four months. Paris Jackson will reach age twenty-nine in April, while Bigi Jackson is scheduled to turn twenty-five in February, highlighting the urgency of the requested fund release.

Estate Valuation and Financial Disagreements

The petition highlights substantial liquid assets available within the estate, arguing that the lack of funding for the trusts is unjustified given recent high-value sales. The estate benefited from the 2018 sale of its ten percent interest in EMI Music Publishing to Sony for $287.5 million. Additionally, the 2020 sale of Neverland Ranch brought in $22 million, further increasing the estate's cash reserves.

As of December 2024, the estate reportedly held approximately $850 million in cash and cash equivalents. Previous valuations by the executors placed the total estate value between $2 billion and $3 billion. Paris Jackson estimates that after accounting for potential liabilities, approximately $600 million remains available for distribution to the beneficiaries. She has asked the court to order Branca to transfer this amount to the family trust or whatever sum the judge determines to be appropriate based on the evidence presented.

Estate Response and Upcoming Legal Hearing

A spokesperson for the Michael Jackson Estate responded to the allegations by stating that the charity foundation and individual trusts cannot be fully funded until several legal hurdles are removed. The primary obstacle cited is ongoing litigation with the Internal Revenue Service, where the government sought $700 million in taxes and penalties from the estate. Although a ruling was secured to significantly reduce this amount, the matter remains unsettled and could change.

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The estate spokesperson dismissed claims that payments were withheld or cut as complete fabrications, noting that more than $200 million has already been distributed to or for the benefit of Paris and the other beneficiaries. They emphasized that the estate looks forward to resolving all issues so that Michael Jackson's charitable foundation and trusts can be fully funded as originally intended. The legal matter is scheduled for a hearing on December 4, where both sides will present their arguments before the Los Angeles Superior Court.