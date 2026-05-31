Paris Saint-Germain's WAGs Celebrate Champions League Victory

Paris Saint-Germain's star-studded squad were supported by their stunning other halves, who shared behind the scenes footage of them watching the nervy shootout and celebrating wildly after victory was secured. The WAGs of Arsenal's players, however, had the job of consoling their partners after their loss on Saturday.

Paris Saint-Germain 's triumphant stars were joined on the pitch by their glamorous WAGs after beating Arsenal on penalties to win the Champions League . The French giants were crowned European champions for a second successive year after beating the Gunners 4-3 in a tense shootout in Budapest.

PSG's star-studded squad were supported by their stunning other halves, who shared behind the scenes footage of them watching the nervy shootout and celebrating wildly after victory was secured. In stark contrast, Arsenal's distraught stars did not stick around for long as they race back to London with their families for Sunday's Premier League trophy parade after clinching the domestic title. Among the beautiful partners showing their support for PSG were Carol Cabrino, the influencer wife of Brazilian defender Marquinhos.

Cabrino shared on social media the tense moment she watched the penalty shootout from the stands and her joy when PSG's victory was secured. Cabrino has been married to Marquinhos for ten years after they got engaged in 2015 under the Eiffel Tower, and the couple share three children together. Also in the crowd was 20-year-old Madalena Aragao, the girlfriend of Joao Neves.

The stunning Portuguese actress, who also models, shared an emotional video to social media of her sobbing when PSG won, writing: 'Sorry, but crying was never meant to be pretty'. Carol Cabrino, wife of Marquinhos, shared a video anxiously watching the game in the crowd Cabrinos shared the moment of jubilation when PSG won in the penalty shoot out Madalena Aragao, the girlfriend of Joao Neves, shared a video of her sobbing as she watched her boyfriend's team win Aragao regularly posts pictures of her boyfriend and his PSG team and showed her support in the stands wearing PSG colours.

Also on the pitch celebrating was Nitsa Tavadze, wife of Arsenal star Khvicha Kvaratskhelia. The mother-of-one was a medical student when she met Kvaratskhelia in 2021, after they are believed to be introduced through a mutual friend. The pair tied the knot in 2023 and welcomed their first child in the summer of 2024, but usually keep their relationship under wraps. The WAGs of Arsenal's players, however, had the job of consoling their partners after their loss on Saturday.

Tolami Benson, the fiancée of Arsenal winger Bukayo Saka, led the glamorous WAGs at the Champions League final in Budapest. Milly White, the wife of defender Ben White, and Tatiana Trouboul, the wife of Arsenal's goalkeeper David Raya, were also among those anxiously watching in the stands as their partners played off against PSG.

After winning the Premier League last weekend and partying in style to celebrate securing their first title in 22 years, the Gunners were unsuccessful on Saturday night at defeating the French team to claim the Champions League title. Benson, credited by Vogue as 'bringing back the WAG', donned a red hat and a scarlet bra under a white vest as she posed in the stands.

The pair confirmed their engagement in November last year, with Ms Benson celebrating the Premier League win by sharing a photo of her and Saka in the grounds with the caption 'Us against the world.

' The 25-year-old model and influencer has kept her relationship with the footballer out of the spotlight, despite the couple reportedly dating since their teens.

Nitsa Tavadze, the wife of Arsenal star Khvicha Kvaratskhelia, shared a cute snap of the couple's child with a medal Carol Cabrino shared a video of her sharing a kiss with Marquinhos as the couple's children took to the pitch to celebrate as a family Bukayo Saka's girlfriend Tolami Benson (left) showed her support for the Reds in the stands on Saturday night Saka, 24, and Benson, 25, are believed to have started dating back in 2020 and largely keep their relationship under wraps Tatiana Trouboul, the wife of Arsenal's goalkeeper David Raya, shared a picture ahead of the game She is known for appearing in the stands in Arsenal-themed outfits, and didn't disappoint on Saturday night with her red-and-white fit.

Tatiana Trouboul, the gorgeous wife of Arsenal's goalkeeper David Raya, also shared a selfie from the stands on Saturday before the game kicked off. Ms Trouboul, who designs and models her own bikini brand, married Raya last July. The couple welcomed their first child together, a baby boy named Rio, in March. Milly White, the wife of footballer Ben White, also watched from the stands.

Ben White proposed to wife Milly in 2022 after a whirlwind five-month romance, before the couple tied the knot in May last year. 30-year-old Milly is a model who sports an 'I love you' tattoo on her wrist, as does her husband





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