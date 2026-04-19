Paris Saint-Germain Targets Arsenal Star Gabriel Martinelli Amid Transfer Speculation

Reports from France indicate that Ligue 1 giants Paris Saint-Germain have initiated contact with Arsenal over a potential summer transfer for Brazilian winger Gabriel Martinelli. The 24-year-old, who has spent seven seasons at the Emirates since his 2019 arrival, has reportedly been identified as a key target by PSG's sporting director. While Martinelli has a strong overall record for the Gunners, his Premier League goal tally this season has been notably low, prompting discussions about his future. PSG's interest, as detailed by L'Equipe, involves direct talks with the player's representatives, signaling a serious intent to bolster their attacking options. The French club is also reportedly exploring other young talent, including RB Leipzig's Yan Diomande, who has attracted interest from several Premier League clubs. This development comes amidst broader speculation regarding Arsenal's willingness to consider offers for several of their players this summer, including Martinelli, Gabriel Jesus, Ben White, Ethan Nwaneri, and Myles Lewis-Skelly. Last year, Arsenal reportedly valued Martinelli at around £50 million, with Bayern Munich previously showing interest. Martinelli's current contract has one year remaining, with an option for an additional 12 months, presenting Arsenal with important contractual considerations as they navigate potential transfer dealings.

French footballing powerhouse Paris Saint-Germain has reportedly made a significant move in the transfer market, setting their sights on Arsenal 's dynamic winger, Gabriel Martinelli . According to widespread reports emerging from France, PSG's sporting director, Luis Campos, has initiated preliminary discussions with representatives of the 24-year-old Brazilian international.

Martinelli has been a fixture at the Emirates Stadium for seven years, having joined the North London club in 2019 for a modest £6 million fee from Brazilian outfit Ituano. Throughout his tenure with the Gunners, he has accumulated an impressive 62 goals across 271 appearances, showcasing his attacking prowess and dedication. However, this current Premier League season has seen a dip in his scoring consistency, with a mere one goal registered so far, a statistic that may have contributed to the growing speculation surrounding his future. PSG, currently in the process of reinforcing their attacking capabilities ahead of the upcoming summer transfer window, has placed Martinelli prominently on their list of desired acquisitions. L'Equipe has detailed that Luis Campos has engaged in direct conversations with Martinelli's camp, exploring the feasibility of a summer transfer. This proactive approach underscores PSG's commitment to securing top talent to bolster their squad. The French giants are not solely focused on Martinelli; reports also suggest that they have been in communication regarding the potential signing of RB Leipzig's highly promising 19-year-old winger, Yan Diomande. Diomande, a player generating considerable buzz in European football circles, has also attracted significant attention from other prominent Premier League clubs, including Manchester United and Liverpool, indicating a competitive landscape for his signature. The potential departure of Martinelli from Arsenal is further amplified by earlier reports from the BBC, which indicated that the club would be receptive to selling the winger during the summer transfer window. This openness extends to other key players as well, with Arsenal reportedly willing to listen to offers for Gabriel Jesus, Ben White, Ethan Nwaneri, and Myles Lewis-Skelly. Last year, Arsenal had reportedly placed a valuation of approximately £50 million on Martinelli, a figure that attracted the attention of German giants Bayern Munich, who were understood to be interested. Ultimately, Bayern Munich opted to sign Luis Diaz from Liverpool for a substantial £65.5 million. Martinelli's current contract with Arsenal has one year remaining on its initial term, with the club holding the option to extend his stay by an additional 12 months. This contractual situation adds another layer of complexity to any potential transfer negotiations, as Arsenal will need to carefully consider their options and leverage their contractual rights





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