Paris SG and Arsenal to face off in historic UEFA Champions League final

The two teams will meet in the final for the first time in history, with Paris SG aiming to become the second club in the Champions League era to successfully defend their title.

Paris SG and Arsenal will face each other in the UEFA Champions League final for the first time in history. This will be the fourth meeting between the two teams in the competition since the start of last season, after a league phase home victory for Arsenal in October 2024 and Paris SG's two wins in the semi-finals later that season.

Paris SG have prevailed in each of their last five UEFA Champions League knockout ties against English clubs, while Arsenal have been eliminated in their two UCL knockout ties against French sides. Paris SG are aiming to become only the second club in the Champions League era to successfully defend their title, a feat only previously achieved by Real Madrid when they won three in a row between 2016 and 2018.

Since 2020, Paris Saint-Germain have reached the UEFA Champions League final more times than any other club, appearing in three editions: 2020 (0-1 v Bayern Munich), 2025 (5-0 v Inter Milan), and the upcoming 2026 final against Arsenal. This will be Arsenal's second European Cup/Champions League final, 20 years after their first appearance in 2006 (a 1-2 loss to Barcelona).

If they win, they will become the second London club to lift the trophy after Chelsea; this would make London the first capital city to boast multiple winners of the competition, and only the third city overall with two title holders after Milan and Manchester. Arsenal could become the 25th team to win the UEFA Champions League/European Cup, and the third first-time winner of the competition over the last four editions, after Manchester City in 2023 and Paris SG in 2025.

The Gunners could also become the seventh English club to lift the trophy - no other country has had more than three different winners. Paris SG have been unbeaten in their last 11 UCL knockout matches, winning nine and drawing two, while Arsenal are the only team unbeaten in this season's UEFA Champions League, with 11 wins and three draws.

Their only period trailing in a match in the competition this season occurred during the round of 16 first leg away to Bayer Leverkusen, where they were behind for 43 minutes (1-1 final score)





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