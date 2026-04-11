Parish Magazine Apologizes After Poems on Immigration and Benefit Scroungers Upset Readers

An Uplyme Parish News magazine in the Devon-Dorset border has issued an apology for publishing poems that criticized illegal immigrants, benefit scroungers and overweight people, leading to complaints from its readers.

The Uplyme Parish News , a monthly publication serving a village of 1,700 residents on the Devon-Dorset border, has issued an apology following a backlash against poems published by contributing writer Diana Hunt. The poems, which touched upon sensitive social and political issues, sparked controversy among the readership, prompting the magazine's editor to take corrective action.

Until recently, Hunt's contributions, typically lighthearted reflections on local life, were a regular feature in the parish magazine. Her poems were often nestled among announcements from the horticultural society and updates from the church bellringers, providing a whimsical perspective on village affairs. However, this changed when Hunt shifted her focus to more politically charged themes, leading to an unexpected and significant response from the community.\The initial poem to draw criticism, titled 'Know It All' and published in the March edition, targeted illegal immigrants, benefit recipients, and individuals perceived as overweight. The verse contained lines such as, 'From politics to climate change and other world events, to how much money in benefits to scroungers have been sent,' and 'Then the great big fat ones who say they can't afford to eat, many could live quite easily on their body fat for weeks.' Following the negative reception to 'Know It All,' Hunt submitted a second poem, 'Broken Britain,' for the April issue. This poem continued in a similar vein, addressing issues such as drug use, illegal immigration, and the perceived disparity in treatment between immigrants and the existing homeless population. It included lines like, 'Boat loads of illegals who are flocking to our land, possibly one woman to every 10 of man,' and 'Boat loads of illegals flooding to our shores, step this way for hotel rooms and benefits galore.' The publication of these poems triggered an immediate and vocal reaction from the readership, leading the editor to address the concerns.\Faced with a deluge of complaints, including three received by the editor, Robin Hodges, who has overseen the magazine for 25 years, the publication quickly issued an apology. Hodges acknowledged that the subject matter was inappropriate for a church magazine and promised to publish a statement in the May edition addressing the controversy. While the offending editions were removed from the church website, and the publication of Hunt's poems was halted, Hodges denied any intention of censorship. He stated that it was a lapse in judgment on his part and took full responsibility for the decision. He added that he had been in contact with Hunt, who was saddened by the negative reaction. The community's response was varied, with some residents defending Hunt's right to express her views, while others, like David Michael and Martin Satherley, expressed concerns about the appropriateness of such content in a parish magazine, citing the lack of Christian charity. The incident underscores the challenges faced by community publications in navigating sensitive social issues and the diverse opinions within their readership





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