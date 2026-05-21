Parking Chaos and Disrespect: Locals Furious Over Annual Horse Fair

Locals in the picturesque Hampshire village of Wickham have expressed their rage after vehicles were parked in various inappropriate places during the annual horse fair, sparking parking chaos and infringing upon the town's peace and tranquility.

Locals have been left furious after an annual horse fair dating back 750 years sparked parking chaos , with vehicles parked everywhere from a World War II memorial to a graveyard.

Crowds of travellers descended on the idyllic Hampshire village of Wickham, which has a population of just 2,000 people, in a tradition that harks back generations. Horses and ponies lined the streets alongside their owners hoping to sell them, and attendees could be seen strolling through the square carrying long whips. In keeping with tradition, youngsters were given the opportunity to drive the majestic creatures in front of keen onlookers.

The sleepy village came to a standstill as roads, shops and pubs all closed for the day, with ordinary life replaced by a funfair atmosphere. But some Wickham locals said they batten down the hatches when the fair comes to town, too scared to venture out in the evening. Other residents were left disgruntled by a lack of 'respect' after hordes of cars parked up near the town's graveyard, as well as on a World War II memorial





DailyMailUK / 🏆 7. in UK We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Horse Fair Parking Chaos Disrespect Wickham Hampshire Tradition Respectful Parking Motorists Travelers Parking Near Graveyard Parking Near Memorial

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

People with a Blue Badge may be able to use it on holiday abroad this summerBlue Badge users could access parking spaces reserved for people with disabilities, extended parking durations, or exemptions from parking fees.

Read more »

Empty cottage in Glasgow park to become office as locals argue it should be a homeThe council said the changes will protect the future of the 'iconic' gate lodge

Read more »

One of the 'worst' UK seaside towns named — but locals beg to differThe seaside town was ranked 108th out of 118 places in a Which? survey, but residents and businesses on the ground tell a very different story

Read more »

Nine buses sitting in Scottish field hide secret locals have no idea aboutThe Bus Stop is a luxury complex of nine recycled buses converted into stunning self-catering holiday homes, based on a farm in East Lothian, southeastern Scotland

Read more »