Parking Rules and Fines: What You Need to Know

This news text provides information on parking rules and fines in the UK, focusing on the legality of parking across dropped kerbs and raised kerbs, as well as the consequences of these offenses.

There is little more annoying than trying to park near your home when the roadside is busy and overcrowded with no spaces for what seems like miles.

Parking is at a premium outside many homes in busy towns and cities with many people struggling to find somewhere close to their property. With many households having multiple vehicles, this means even when you have your own driveway more spaces are needed than are available. This can see motorists parking across their own drive, blocking in any vehicles that are parked there.

However, while it might seem logical to use that roadspace outside your home, you might actually end up with a fine - even if the only people you are affecting are those in your household. Under the strict letter of the law, it is illegal to park across a dropped kerb. It is also illegal to regularly drive over a raised kerb to access your property. Both offences can result in fines.

According to The Driveway Experts, getting it wrong can prove costly. It says on its website: 'You can’t block your own driveway in the UK, as it is against the law. Local council regulations require that driveways remain clear and accessible at all times. This rule is in place to ensure safety and prevent any hindrance to emergency vehicle access.

' Blocking your own driveway can have serious consequences, as it may delay or prevent emergency services from reaching your property quickly during an emergency situation. It is important to keep in mind that emergencies can happen unexpectedly, and having unobstructed access for emergency vehicles is crucial for their prompt response. It does say there are times you can block in your own drive.

These include: Parking over a dropped kerb in the UK can lead to a Penalty Charge Notice (PCN), which usually range from £50 to £130 depending on the local council and specific location. Fines are often reduced by 50% if paid within 14 days, and vehicles may also be towed. Wigan Council confirmed it is an offence to park over a dropped kerb - even if it is to access your own home.

It warned: 'It is an offence to park across a dropped kerb so that it obstructs the resident’s access to the public highway, preventing them from driving on or off their drive.

' It added: 'Please note that your own vehicle is liable to be charged with a penalty charge notice if you park across your own dropped kerb. ' Ealing Council also said it was an offence to park across a dropped kerb but there was sometimes a way around the rule if it was your home. It said: 'Vehicles should not park next to a dropped kerb.

This could be a driveway, cycle lane or to help people cross the road. If you park in front of a dropped kerb, you may get a parking fine, also known as a penalty charge notice (PCN). Your family and visitors to your property can park in front of the dropped kerb outside your property with your permission. They still need a visitor permit, if parking in a controlled parking zone (CPZ).

If the dropped kerb is shared with a neighbour, then they cannot park there. If you live within a CPZ and have a parking bay outside your property and a white line marking the dropped kerb, any vehicle can park in front of your dropped kerb. They just need to have a permit to park during the CPZ hours.

According to Direct Line crossing a raised kerb not only causes damage to your vehicle but is also an offence that can lead to a penalty of up to £1,000 as well as potentially having to pay to repair any damage to the pavement or utility service apparatus beneath it. Newcastle City Council confirmed the manoeuvre was illegal explaining: 'A vehicle crossing is strengthened section of footpath with lowered kerbs to allow you to drive over the pavement onto your property.

These are also known as a motor crossing, cross over, or dropped kerb. You must apply for a dropped Kerb for an Off-street Driveway if you want to drive over the pavement or verge to park on your property as it is illegal to do so without one.

We construct and manage all residential vehicle crossings to ensure they use the correct materials and are built to our standards so that the walking surface is safe for the public to use. The crossings are built differently to the normal footpath to protect the surface and any underground utilities, such as pipes and cables, from damage caused by the extra weight of the vehicle.





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Parking Rules Dropped Kerbs Raised Kerbs Parking Fines Emergency Vehicle Access Dropped Kerb For Off-Street Driveway Motor Crossing Vehicle Crossing Penalty Charge Notice (PCN)

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