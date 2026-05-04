Parking Ticket Costs Could More Than Double Under Labour Proposals

Labour is considering proposals to significantly increase parking fines in England, potentially more than doubling the current maximum charge outside of London from £70 to £160. The move follows a trial in Bournemouth and has drawn criticism from motoring groups and opposition parties who accuse Labour of targeting drivers for revenue.

Motorists across England could face significantly higher parking fines under proposals being considered by the Labour party. Currently capped at £70 outside of London, parking tickets could potentially more than double to £160, mirroring the rates already in place in the capital.

This potential increase stems from a trial conducted by Bournemouth, Christchurch and Poole (BCP) Council, where fines were temporarily raised to £160 along a seven-mile coastal stretch. The trial, which ran in August of last year, involved 29 car parks and 543 roads, and the council claims it led to improved road safety, reduced congestion, and better accessibility.

However, critics argue that such a substantial hike would disproportionately impact drivers, especially those on lower incomes, and accuse councils of treating motorists as a source of easy revenue to cover budget shortfalls. The proposals have sparked outrage from motoring organizations and opposition parties. The AA president, Edmund King, labelled the idea 'crazy', pointing out that the proposed fines could exceed those given for shoplifting or criminal damage.

Shadow Transport Secretary Richard Holden accused Labour of attempting to 'fleece' drivers, while Reform UK's deputy leader, Richard Tice, suggested Labour 'hate drivers'. The Conservative party has also condemned the plans, accusing Labour and the Liberal Democrats – who ran the council in Bournemouth where the trial took place – of declaring 'war on drivers'. This comes amidst already strained financial circumstances for many drivers, with pump prices remaining high due to global events.

Labour's refusal to abandon a planned 5p per litre fuel duty increase, scheduled for September, has further fueled the anger. The debate centers around the effectiveness of current penalty charge notice (PCN) levels as a deterrent. Supporters of the increase argue that the current cap of £70, which hasn't been raised since 2008, is no longer sufficient to discourage illegal parking. Councils and the parking industry are actively lobbying for the change, citing financial pressures.

However, opponents contend that raising fines to such a high level is simply a revenue-generating exercise and will unfairly penalize drivers. Howard Cox, founder of the FairFuelUK campaign, highlighted the public's frustration that parking enforcement is being prioritized over addressing the issue of shoplifting. The potential for increased fines is particularly concerning given the complexities of parking regulations and the possibility of unintentional violations, especially for vulnerable drivers like the elderly.

The government has stated it is 'looking into' and 'carefully considering' the report advocating for the increase, raising fears that the proposals could become a reality





DailyMailUK / 🏆 7. in UK We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Parking Fines Labour Drivers Transport PCN Bournemouth Fuel Duty Cost Of Living

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Labour Warned: Ousting Starmer Could Usher in ‘Labour’s Liz Truss’Allies of Keir Starmer are warning that replacing him could lead to a chaotic leadership contest and the rise of a left-wing leader like Ed Miliband or Angela Rayner, potentially destabilizing the party and the economy. Concerns are growing amid poor poll ratings and predicted losses in upcoming local elections.

Read more »

Number of Newcastle United season ticket holders trying to sell Brighton tickets grows beyond beliefThe Mag

Read more »

SPFL will not overrule Celtic in derby ticket row with Rangers for 10 May matchThe SPFL has backed Celtic in a row over the allocation of away tickets for this month's final Old Firm meeting of the season with Rangers.

Read more »

Belfast City Marathon transport, travel and parking information for 2026 race dayBe sure to plan your journey in advance, whether participating or spectating

Read more »

Hulme's Forgotten Plan for Britain's First UFO Parking LotIn the late 90s, during Hulme's redevelopment, a bizarre plan emerged to build a UFO landing pad in the area, based on the belief that it stood at the intersection of powerful ley lines. The idea, proposed by an architecture lecturer and landscape architect, was rooted in geomancy and the notion that Hulme was brimming with mystical energy. Though never realized, the story reflects the district's long history of unusual occurrences.

Read more »

Campervans and motorhomes face new rules at six staycation hotspotsDenbighshire Council is planning six new short-stay motorhome parking sites to tackle unauthorised overnight stays

Read more »