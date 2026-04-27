Parliamentary Pint Row: Green MP Criticizes Drinking Culture in Westminster

Green MP Hannah Spencer has sparked a controversy by criticizing alcohol consumption by colleagues in Parliament, leading to a backlash from across the political spectrum and a debate about the culture and taxpayer-funded bars within Westminster.

A controversy has erupted in the UK Parliament following comments made by Hannah Spencer , the Green Party 's newest Member of Parliament. Spencer criticized what she perceives as an 'unprofessional' culture within the Houses of Parliament, specifically citing the presence of alcohol consumption by colleagues during voting sessions.

She expressed discomfort at being able to 'smell alcohol' on fellow MPs as they moved between votes, drawing a comparison to workplace norms in other professions where such behavior would be unacceptable. Her remarks have ignited a fierce backlash from across the political spectrum. Critics, including Labour's Luke Charters and Conservative MP Ben Obese-Jecty, have accused Spencer of employing 'clickbait' tactics and being out of touch with the realities of Westminster.

Nigel Farage, the leader of Reform UK, pointed to what he sees as a contradiction in the Green Party's policies, noting their support for the legalization of harder drugs while seemingly objecting to moderate alcohol consumption. The debate extends beyond individual behavior to the broader issue of subsidized bars within the parliamentary estate.

Exclusive bars like Strangers' Bar, where a pint of Carlsberg costs £5.45 – cheaper than many nearby pubs – have long been a subject of scrutiny due to taxpayer funding. In the 2023-24 fiscal year, Strangers' Bar incurred a £56,000 loss despite not having rental overheads, and the overall Commons catering operation received £7.4 million in public funds for 2024-25. Parliament defends these costs by citing irregular working hours and a limited clientele.

Spencer, who campaigned on her background as the first female plumber to become an MP, emphasized her status as an outsider and questioned why a culture seemingly at odds with 'normal' working life persists in a place where critical national decisions are made. Green Party leader Zack Polanski defended Spencer, arguing that the idea of MPs making crucial decisions while under the influence of alcohol is 'outrageous' and would be grounds for dismissal in other professions.

The criticism of Spencer also included attacks on her parliamentary activity, with Conservative MP Ben Obese-Jecty highlighting her limited contributions to debates since her maiden speech. He also referenced the Green Party's internal policy advocating for the legalization of heroin and crack cocaine, suggesting a disconnect between their stance on harder drugs and their criticism of alcohol consumption. The controversy underscores the ongoing tension between the perceived privileges of parliamentarians and public expectations of professional conduct.

The incident has sparked a wider conversation about the culture within Westminster, the use of public funds to support parliamentary bars, and the standards of behavior expected from elected officials. The debate is likely to continue, raising questions about accountability and the image of Parliament in the eyes of the public.

The core of the issue revolves around whether moderate alcohol consumption during long working hours is an acceptable practice for those entrusted with making important decisions for the country, or whether it represents a problematic and unprofessional culture





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