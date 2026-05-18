Parliamentary Security Officer Commits Suicide After Work-Related Stress and Bullying

The inquest heard how former police inspector Andy Fusher committed suicide after being bullied at work and blamed for an intruder getting on to the Westminster estate. His family and colleagues described a 'toxic' and high-pressure workplace environment.

A parliamentary security officer took his own life after being bullied at work and blamed for an intruder getting on to the Westminster estate, an inquest has heard.

The family of former police inspector Andy Fusher, 56, also revealed how he had felt under pressure over being given more tasks to do than colleagues at his 'toxic' workplace. After being signed off work with stress on January 7 this year, the father of two was found hanged by his wife, Hayley, nine days later at their family home.

Temporary Inspector Sam Knott from Essex Police, where Mr Fusher served for 24 years before transferring to the Metropolitan Police, said his stresses 'centred around' an intruder getting into the Houses of Parliament. He described Mr Fusher as 'an incredibly proud man' and added that the six-month disciplinary he was under 'really changed him because he had a clean career with Essex Police and the Met'.

The inquest also heard Mr Fusher's daughter Hannah said her father was 'blamed' for the trespass incident, despite it 'being seen by a few people', and his wife Hayley described how he had become 'very stressed over a high workload and poor management' at work. Essex senior coroner Lincoln Brookes concluded the death was self-inflicted





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Parliamentary Security Officer Andy Fusher Suicide Work-Related Stress Bullying Intruder On Westminster Estate Temporary Inspector Sam Knott Essex Police Houses Of Parliament Metropolitan Police Police Inspector Hannah Fusher High Workload Toxic Work Environment Parliamentary Spokesman

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