The Parole Board has recommended the release of William Dunlop, the first individual retried under new double jeopardy laws, a decision that has triggered fierce condemnation from the victim's family who argue the system is broken.

The Parole Board has issued a highly controversial recommendation to release William Dunlop, a convicted murderer who holds the grim distinction of being the first person retried under reforms to the double jeopardy law.

Dunlop, who strangled twenty-two-year-old Julie Hogg in her Billingham home in 1989 and concealed her mutilated remains behind a bath panel, was originally convicted in 2006 following a sustained campaign by the victim's family for legal change. His imprisonment was a direct result of the Criminal Justice Act, which allowed individuals to be tried again for serious offenses if new and compelling evidence emerged, a situation that arose when Dunlop confessed to the murder while serving time for other crimes and admitted he had lied during his initial acquittal.

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Parole Board Sparks Anger Over Dunlop Release

Despite the historical significance of his case in shaping modern justice, the recent decision by the Parole Board to recommend his release has ignited a firestorm of anger among the Hogg family and legal experts alike, raising profound questions about the evaluation of rehabilitation in cases involving extreme violence. During the public parole hearing, which took place on October 21, Dunlop, now an older man, attempted to persuade the panel of his reform.

He shared a deeply personal revelation, stating that the death of his own son the previous year had fundamentally altered his perspective. Dunlop told the board that he finally understood the pain of loss and empathy for the Hogg family, claiming he could relate to their grief. He acknowledged the brutality of the original crime, noting that while he struggled with the horror of Mrs. Ann Ming finding her daughter's body, he now comprehended the agony of not knowing.

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Victim Family Rejects Dunlop Remorse Display

However, this display of remorse was met with immediate skepticism and hostility from the victim's son, Kevin Hogg, and his grandmother, Ann Ming. Kevin criticized the board as being unfit for purpose, arguing that victim personal statements have lost all meaning and that the system fails to listen to the voices of those most affected by crime.

He described the parole board as an absolute waste of space, demanding greater accountability and insisting that the family's anguish has been consistently ignored. The emotional toll on the Hogg family remains acute, with Ann Ming and Kevin expressing disbelief and fury at the notion that Dunlop deserves freedom after thirty-five years.

Kevin Hogg recounted the enduring trauma of his childhood, including the horrific memory of discovering his mother's decomposing body, and asserted that time has not healed his wounds but has instead kept the pain fresh. He characterized Dunlop's sudden empathy as scripted and insincere, suggesting it was a calculated attempt to secure release rather than a genuine transformation.

Ann Ming Condemns Dunlop Psychopathic Traits

Ann Ming, whose campaign led to the ITV drama I Fought the Law, echoed these sentiments, stating she wanted to scream upon hearing of Dunlop's claimed emotional shift. The family remains steadfast in their belief that Dunlop, who was diagnosed with psychopathic traits and severe personality problems, is a vicious offender who should never be freed.

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Kevin declared that he does not fear Dunlop and would welcome any attempt at vengeance, confident that the criminal would be sent straight back to prison. This case highlights the ongoing tension between the principles of rehabilitation and the rights of victims, as the government and judicial system grapple with the implications of releasing offenders who were previously protected by outdated legal barriers.