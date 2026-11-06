Parole-Eligible Offender Benjamin Jones Found Dead in NSW Prison

Benjamin Charles Jones, a transgender offender serving time for sexual assault, died in custody at Cooma Correctional Centre just days before his scheduled parole hearing in November 2024.

Benjamin Charles Jones, a 49-year-old transgender offender with a history of severe sexual crimes, was found dead in a prison cell at the Cooma Correctional Centre on October 30, 2024. The discovery occurred just days before a scheduled parole hearing that would have determined if Jones could return to the community after serving part of a recent sentence for attacking a tourist in Sydney.

Jones had been sentenced to three years and four months in prison for the October 2024 assault on a female tourist in the Sydney central business district. The court ordered Jones to serve a non-parole period of at least two years. However, due to a 25 per cent reduction for an early guilty plea and credit for time already served, Jones became eligible for parole consideration from November 21, 2024.

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The Circumstances of Death and Investigation

Corrective Services NSW confirmed that Jones died on Friday, October 30, 2026, according to a spokeswoman, though the sentencing context places the relevant parole timeline in 2024. The NSW State Parole Authority was notified of the death a week later. A spokesperson for Corrective Services NSW stated that no other person was involved in the death, ruling out external interference or assault by other inmates.

NSW Police and Corrective Services NSW launched an immediate investigation into the circumstances surrounding the death. Under strict regulatory protocols, any death in custody is automatically reported to the NSW Coroner. The case is subject to a compulsory public inquiry to ensure transparency and determine the exact cause of death.

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Criminal History and Previous Convictions

Jones, who identified as transgender and used she/they pronouns, possessed a significant international criminal record prior to the 2024 Sydney attack. In 2021, Jones was previously jailed for the attempted rape of a woman walking home from dinner in Melbourne. This incident highlighted a pattern of targeting vulnerable individuals in public spaces.

Before arriving in Australia, Jones served seven years in jail in Germany for sexually assaulting a six-year-old girl. Following the completion of that sentence, Jones was deported back to Australia in 2018 and placed on the child sex offenders register. This international background was considered by the court when assessing the severity of the offenses committed after re-entry into the country.

Details of the 2024 Sydney Assault

The October 2024 crime involved a 31-year-old tourist who was targeted after leaving a nightclub in Sydney. CCTV footage captured Jones following the victim through the CBD and Hyde Park before dragging her into a secluded corner near St Mary's Cathedral. The court heard that Jones attempted to rape the victim, shoving a plastic object into her mouth to muffle screams.

The victim managed to escape during the struggle and sought help from passers-by. Jones was arrested after forensic evidence, specifically DNA found beneath the woman's fingernails and on her clothing, linked Jones to the scene. Jones pleaded guilty to one count of sexual assault without consent and one count of stalking, acknowledging the severe trauma inflicted on the victim.

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Judicial Context and Victim Impact

In her victim impact statement, the survivor described how the attack shattered her sense of safety and freedom. She explained that she had previously felt able to walk without fear but now lived with intimidation. She chose not to inform close family members initially to avoid placing a burden on them, citing the emotional toll of the violation.

NSW District Court Judge Troy Anderson considered Jones' mental health issues, drug abuse history, and threats from other inmates when delivering the sentence. Jones had spent almost two years in protective isolation since arrest due to safety threats, a factor the judge noted meant custody would weigh more heavily on the offender. Despite these subjective factors, the judge described the conduct as appalling, yet acknowledged the complexity of the sentencing exercise.

Parole Eligibility and Future Proceedings

Jones had been released into the community just weeks before the Hyde Park attack, having breached reporting obligations by delaying notification of a move from Victoria to NSW and providing false address information. This history of non-compliance was a key element in the subsequent incarceration. The parole hearing, originally scheduled for November 12, 2024, will now be adjourned or cancelled indefinitely.

The death of Jones concludes the immediate legal process regarding his parole eligibility for the 2024 sentence. The ongoing coronial inquiry will focus on the medical and procedural aspects of the death in custody. This case underscores the complexities of managing high-risk offenders with international histories and complex health needs within the Australian correctional system.