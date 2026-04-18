Parsons' Hat-Trick Inspires Ireland to Record-Breaking Six Nations Victory

Beibhinn Parsons delivered a stunning hat-trick, leading Ireland to an emphatic Six Nations win over Italy in front of a record-breaking crowd at the Dexcom Stadium. The star winger's performance and the team's dominant display highlight growing momentum, though areas for improvement remain as they look ahead to facing France.

Beibhinn Parsons , a prominent figure in Irish rugby, has once again captured the nation's attention with an exceptional performance in the Six Nations . Making her debut for Ireland at the tender age of 16, Parsons has consistently been a driving force for her country, a role she embraced with remarkable flair in the recent emphatic victory over Italy at the newly redeveloped Dexcom Stadium.

The atmosphere was electric, with a record-breaking crowd of 9,206 fans roaring their support, a testament to the growing momentum behind Irish women's rugby. Parsons, a native of Ballinasloe, just east of Galway city, delivered a homecoming to remember, leading a dynamic Irish attack that saw her secure a first-half hat-trick. This stellar performance not only propelled Scott Bemand's side to a resounding win but also earned her the player of the match accolade in Ireland's first Women's Six Nations fixture held in Galway.

The winger expressed her delight, stating, The crowd here is absolutely fantastic and they have been screaming form minute one to minute 80. We really felt that on the pitch and it is a dream come true to be able to play in Galway in front of such an amazing crowd. To put in a performance like that was just fantastic.

Parsons had openly acknowledged that her performance in the previous week's challenging encounter against England was not up to her usual high standards, admitting it 'left a lot to be desired'. However, she radiated confidence and exhibited no signs of pressure as she took to the field in Galway. Her trademark blend of power and searing pace was on full display as she crossed the whitewash twice in the first half. The crowning moment of her treble came in the second half, a true exhibition of Irish teamwork. Following a series of slick offloads from Stacey Flood and Robyn O'Connor, Aoife Wafer launched Parsons down the left wing, where she finished with aplomb. Reflecting on this spectacular try, Parsons remarked, Those types of tries have been coming off in training so to have one now on the international stage is just fantastic. It's so special. We talked about our green wave and how much it has built. To see the crowd here today, everyone from young and old, it's fantastic.

This victory and Parsons' individual brilliance provide a significant morale boost as the team prepares for their next challenge. Despite the euphoria of the win, head coach Scott Bemand identified areas for improvement, particularly concerning the team's second-half performance. In their previous match against England, a sluggish start proved costly, allowing the world champions to establish a commanding lead. Bemand's disappointment against Italy stemmed from the team's inability to maintain their first-half intensity, even after scoring an impressive seven tries, which ultimately allowed the visitors to secure a late try bonus point.

As Ireland, under Bemand's guidance, gears up to face a formidable French side in Clermont next week – the team that eliminated them from last year's World Cup – the coach has issued a clear directive to his squad: elevate their second-half play to challenge the French on their home turf. We have got to take stock of this performance and go to France next week. We're going to go after ourselves, there are some things to tidy up from today but if we get those bits right, we know we can put in a performance to compete with the French. When asked about the team's confidence levels after scoring nine tries against Italy, Bemand remained pragmatic: We've just got to keep going. We think we are getting better. We see it in training. The first game away to England is as hard as it comes, as it next week, but we will just be looking after ourselves and we'll keep trying to get better every time we play.

The team's previous upset victory over then world champions New Zealand in the 2024 WXV1 demonstrates their capability to deliver seismic results, and with Parsons in such formidable form, they possess a vital asset as they aim for a statement win against France





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