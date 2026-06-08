Partner of Late Man-Bag Designer Loses Inheritance Claim

Tibor Matyas, partner of late designer Chris Liu, loses High Court bid for maintenance from Liu's £1 million estate. Judge rules Liu had no obligation to provide for Matyas, leaving most wealth to family in China.

A legal battle over the estate of a late luxury man-bag designer has concluded with a judge ruling against the designer's partner, who sought a share of the £1 million fortune.

Chris Liu, a prominent figure in fashion known for creating high-end men's bags, passed away from cancer in 2017. His romantic and business partner, Tibor Matyas, pursued a claim under the Inheritance Act for maintenance from the estate, which included two valuable flats in Dalston, east London.

Matyas argued that the pair had lived together as a married couple for at least two years before Liu's death and that properties were held solely in Liu's name because his family in China was unaware of his sexuality. The High Court judge, Deputy Judge Andrew Scott, dismissed Matyas's claim, stating that Liu had no obligation to provide for Matyas after his death.

The judge emphasized that Liu's will left most of his wealth to his parents and brother in China, who mattered more to him than Matyas. While Matyas considered the relationship akin to marriage, Liu was more equivocal, presenting it to some as a marriage and to others as a business arrangement.

The judge noted that for a relationship to be recognized as equivalent to marriage or civil partnership, it must be openly and unequivocally displayed to the outside world as permanent. The court found that Liu and Matyas did not meet that standard. Matyas, who studied art management and marketing, and Liu, a London College of Fashion graduate, had worked together as design consultants for Burberry before launching their own brand, Chris&Tibor, in 2005.

They also invested in property, acquiring three flats in Dalston. After Liu's death, one flat valued at £470,000 in Thornbury Close automatically passed to Matyas as joint owner. The other two flats were solely in Liu's name and became part of his estate. His 2015 will left his entire estate to his family except for a quarter share of the Atkins Square property, which went to Matyas.

Matyas sought reasonable financial provision, claiming dependency on Liu and struggling to rebuild his career and manage debts, including legal fees and costs for his dog. However, the estate administrator's barrister argued that Liu's family funded the property purchases, and a payment from China covered the Kinetica flat. The judge's ruling upheld Liu's testamentary wishes, rejecting Matyas's claim for further support





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Inheritance Dispute Chris Liu Tibor Matyas Man-Bag Designer High Court

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