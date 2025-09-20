Partridge Fisheries: More Than Just Fishing - A Culinary and Halloween Destination

Partridge Fisheries in Culcheth, Warrington, attracts visitors not only for its fishing but also for its popular cafe and family-friendly events like Halloweenville.

Partridge Fisheries in Culcheth , Warrington , is experiencing a surge in popularity, not just for its fishing, which attracts notable figures like Wayne Rooney and his son Kit, but also for its highly-regarded cafe. The venue is increasingly busy, especially on weekends, but offers a pleasant experience even midweek. A large tipi tent, complete with twinkling lights and heaters, provides a cozy space for dining, alongside an indoor seating area.

The cafe's success is largely due to its diverse menu, offering a variety of breakfast options, including a customizable breakfast option ideal for families with picky eaters. The food at Partridge Fisheries is proving to be a major draw for visitors. \The breakfast options range from a full English breakfast for £10.50 to a build-your-own option priced at 90p per item. The fully loaded breakfast sandwich, a standout choice, is filled with bacon, sausages, egg, hash browns, beans, and cheese, all layered within three slices of bread and offered at £8.40. The menu extends far beyond breakfast, featuring burgers, hot dogs, toasties, club sandwiches, chicken nuggets and tenders, and various chip options. The drinks menu is equally appealing, with hot chocolate and new autumn-inspired flavors such as pumpkin spice, caramel fudge, and Baileys. Sweet treats are also on offer, including carrot cake, Bakewells, and doughnuts from Planet Doughnut, a definite highlight. Even canine companions are catered for, with a dedicated dog menu featuring sausages, puppuccinos, treat bags, chews, and Woofchester's dog bowl dinners, with flavors that include fish and chips and roast dinner.\Beyond the cafe, Partridge Fisheries offers additional attractions. Although dogs are not allowed near the main fisheries, a dedicated dog walking field, complete with a lake for swimming, is available across the car park. The venue also hosts special events, including Halloweenville, formerly known as the Halloween Lakeside Trail. The family-friendly event, running from October 3 to November 2, transforms the 70-acre site into an enchanted land with a unique underwater theme for 2025, offering a delightfully spooky experience suitable for all ages. The event includes a quest, live music, and treats like hot chocolate, hot dogs, and burgers. Tickets are priced at £25 for adults and £19 for children aged two to 16 (under twos go free). Car parking is available on-site





MENnewsdesk / 🏆 23. in UK We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Partridge Fisheries Culcheth Warrington Cafe Fishing Halloweenville Dog Friendly Family Events

United Kingdom Latest News, United Kingdom Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Royal Wooing Clearly Paid Off As Starmer Escaped From Trump State Visit UnscathedKate is a political correspondent at HuffPost UK. Based in Westminster, she covers the day-to-day events occupying parliament while also specialising in the Ukraine war, international relations and unpicking key economic events. She occasionally pops up on the radio to discuss the major political events of the day.

Read more »

Red Roses players visit patients at Bristol Children's HospitalEngland players drop in to talk to patients ahead of their semi-final against France on Saturday.

Read more »

Kneecap tell Trump 'release the files' as state visit addressed at Wembley gigThe concert on Thursday coincided with the final day of the US president’s visit, a week after Sir Keir met with Israel’s president at Number 10.

Read more »

Minister Downplays Trump's Claim That He Stopped Sadiq Khan From Coming Near His State VisitKate is a political correspondent at HuffPost UK. Based in Westminster, she covers the day-to-day events occupying parliament while also specialising in the Ukraine war, international relations and unpicking key economic events. She occasionally pops up on the radio to discuss the major political events of the day.

Read more »

'Hurt' Russell Martin resolute in Rangers mission amid fan protest & chairman visitRangers head coach Russell Martin admits criticism 'hurts' and 'is difficult' but is resolute in his view the Ibrox side can succeed under his stewardship.

Read more »

Five of the strangest things Donald Trump said on his UK state visitTrump made some questionable comments during his time in the UK and even banned a prominent figure from his state banquet.

Read more »