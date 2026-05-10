Passengers Disembark MV Hondius in Tenerife; Army Drops Aid on Tristan da Cunha

The MV Hondius, a cruise ship affected by a hantavirus outbreak, arrived in Tenerife on Sunday, with passengers set to be repatriated and transferred to an isolation facility at Arrowe Park Hospital in the UK.

Passengers on the hantavirus-stricken cruise ship MV Hondius have disembarked in Tenerife, as the army launched a special aid mission to help an infected Briton on Tristan da Cunha.

British passengers will be repatriated to isolate at the same hospital used as the UK's initial Covid quarantine site. Meanwhile, a specialist team from the British Army parachuted medical personnel, aid, and equipment to Tristan da Cunha, one of the world's most remote inhabited islands, to treat the Briton suspected to have hantavirus who disembarked there





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Hantavirus-Stricken Cruise Ship Repatriation Isolation Facility Remote Island Hantavirus

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