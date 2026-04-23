Passengers Storm Tarmac at French Airport to Stop Flight Taking Off

Dozens of passengers stormed the tarmac at Marseille-Provence Airport after being delayed by border control, preventing their Ryanair flight to Marrakesh from departing without them. The incident highlights growing travel disruptions due to new border control systems and passenger frustration.

A dramatic scene unfolded at Marseille-Provence Airport on Saturday evening as dozens of frustrated passengers, delayed by significant issues at border control , took matters into their own hands and stormed the tarmac in a desperate attempt to prevent their Ryanair flight from departing without them.

The incident centered around flight FR2640, scheduled to leave for Marrakesh at 10:30 PM, but ultimately delayed by over three hours. More than 80 passengers were caught in a bottleneck at border control, preventing them from reaching their gate in time. As the scheduled departure time passed and the plane began preparations for takeoff, a growing sense of anger and desperation consumed those left waiting.

This culminated in a group of passengers breaching security protocols and running onto the active runway, directly confronting the aircraft. Footage of the event shows passengers shouting at airport staff and the pilot, attempting to physically block the plane’s movement. The pilot, visibly stunned, leaned out of the cockpit window as passengers voiced their frustration. One passenger can be heard exclaiming, 'It's not good, it's not good,' highlighting the urgency and distress of the situation.

Another video depicts a woman passionately gesturing and shouting on the runway, surrounded by other impatient travelers positioned in front of the aircraft. Authorities have confirmed that one woman was arrested on suspicion of tampering with fire safety systems to gain access to the runway. The Ryanair jet eventually took off around 1:50 AM, leaving a number of registered passengers stranded at the airport.

Airport officials have characterized the incident as 'exceptionally rare' and have launched a full inquiry to determine the circumstances that led to the breach and the subsequent delays. The airline cited operational requirements, including the need to position aircraft and crew in specific locations overnight, as a factor in their decision to proceed with the flight despite the missing passengers. This incident occurs against a backdrop of increasing travel disruptions across Europe.

Millions of British travelers are being warned to anticipate lengthy queues at border control in ten major airports due to the recent implementation of the Entry-Exit System (EES). This new digital system, which began rolling out on April 10th, requires non-EU travelers to register biometric data, including fingerprints and facial recognition images, when entering the Schengen Area. The added checks are expected to significantly slow down processing times, particularly during peak travel seasons.

Airports anticipated to be heavily affected include Copenhagen, Madrid-Barajas, and Malaga. Furthermore, this event follows another incident involving a Ryanair flight from Madrid to Ibiza, where a drunk passenger caused significant disruption, forcing the plane to return to the gate after he refused to comply with cabin crew instructions. The passenger’s unruly behavior, captured on video, included shouting at fellow passengers and damaging the cabin.

These combined events underscore the growing challenges facing air travel and the potential for passenger frustration to escalate into disruptive behavior. The situation highlights the need for improved border control procedures and better management of passenger flow to prevent similar incidents in the future





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Ryanair Marseille Airport Border Control Flight Delay EES

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