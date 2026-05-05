Passengers Sue Singapore Airlines After Deadly Turbulence

Passengers are taking legal action against Singapore Airlines after a flight experienced severe turbulence, resulting in one death and over 100 injuries. The incident occurred in May 2024 on flight SQ321, causing a 180ft drop and significant trauma to those on board.

Passengers are initiating legal action against Singapore Airlines following a harrowing incident in May 2024 where flight SQ321 experienced severe turbulence, resulting in the tragic death of a 73-year-old British grandfather, Geoff Kitchen , and injuries to over 100 individuals.

Bradley Richards, Benjamin Read, and Alison Read are pursuing claims for personal injury compensation, all having sustained injuries aboard the Singapore-bound Boeing 777-300ER. The aircraft plummeted approximately 180 feet during the turbulence, which occurred around 11 hours into the 13-hour flight over Myanmar. Mr. Kitchen is believed to have suffered a fatal heart attack during the sudden descent. The incident left dozens injured, with 104 requiring hospitalization and 20 needing intensive care or surgical intervention.

Bradley Richards, a 31-year-old telecoms engineer, described a chaotic scene following the turbulence, recalling waking up covered in blood with screaming passengers and widespread panic. He suffered multiple fractures to his spine and neck, a spinal epidural hematoma, and a severe head laceration requiring 20 stitches. He fears the injuries may force him to change careers.

He was forced to use a pillow to reduce the blood flow and needed assistance getting into a wheelchair upon the emergency landing in Bangkok. A claim has been filed at the High Court, with Keystone Law representing the three claimants. The family of Mr. Kitchen, who was enjoying a 'trip of a lifetime' with his wife, are not currently involved in the legal proceedings.

The couple had spent the weekend with their grandchildren before embarking on their six-week holiday to South East Asia, Indonesia, and Australia. Preliminary investigations by the Transport Safety Investigation Bureau (TSIB) revealed the plane dropped 178 feet in just four seconds due to the turbulence. The investigation indicates a rapid change in G-force, causing unbelted passengers and crew to become airborne and subsequently fall when the aircraft regained altitude.

The vertical acceleration shifted from negative 1.5G to positive 1.5G within 4.6 seconds, contributing to the injuries sustained. Singapore Airlines has offered $10,000 in compensation to those with minor injuries and an advance payment of $25,000 to those with serious, long-term injuries, in addition to a full fare refund for all passengers on board. The airline has yet to respond to the formal claim filed by the injured passengers, and the amount of compensation sought by each claimant remains undisclosed





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Singapore Airlines Turbulence Flight SQ321 Personal Injury Compensation Geoff Kitchen Bradley Richards

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