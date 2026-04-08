Passport Application Fees Set to Rise in the UK: Online Applications Offer Savings

New passport fees are set to take effect, with online applications remaining the most cost-effective option. The price hike includes increased costs for both online and postal applications, as well as expedited services. The article details the increases and offers advice to applicants.

Passport application fees are set to increase, impacting both online and postal applications . Starting on April 8, 2026, the cost of a standard adult passport application made online will exceed £100 for the first time in British history. This marks the third consecutive year of price increases, with an estimated eight percent rise this year following previous jumps. For adults applying online, the fee will rise from £94.50 to £102, while the cost for a child's passport will increase from £61.

50 to £66.50. However, those applying by post will face even higher fees; adult postal applications will cost £115.50, significantly more than the online option, and child postal applications will cost £80. The government website GOV.UK highlights these new fees, which are subject to parliamentary approval. These increases are part of the Home Office's strategy to become self-funded through user fees, reducing reliance on general taxation. The fees cover various services, including passport application processing, consular support abroad, and border control for British citizens.\The cost of expedited services is also increasing. The one-day turnaround service will see a steep rise, reaching £239.50. This is a significant increase, especially considering the already substantial cost of the standard applications. For those applying from overseas, the fee for a standard online application will increase to £116.50 for adults and £75.50 for children. Postal applications from overseas will be even more expensive, with adult fees rising to £130 and child fees to £89. This pricing structure underscores the importance of choosing the most cost-effective application method. Applying online offers a clear financial advantage, saving applicants £13.50 compared to postal applications. With standard renewals currently taking about three weeks, and possibly longer during peak holiday periods, the advice is to apply well in advance of travel to avoid disruptions and to benefit from the current fees before the price hike. The government emphasizes that these fees are not designed to generate profit, but rather to cover operational costs associated with passport services and associated support.\Consumer advocates express concerns that rising passport costs could impede access to international travel for low-income families, especially given the significant price of emergency services. The speed of processing is also a factor, with online applications typically processed faster than postal applications. The Home Office is working to streamline the application process, providing an online service for applying, renewing, replacing, or updating passports. Applicants can also pay for their passports online. Furthermore, the increases affect UK residents and those applying from abroad, highlighting the broader impact of these changes on global travel for British citizens. The upcoming fee adjustments underscore the importance of planning ahead and choosing the most economical application method. The price increases also include changes to passport fees for overseas applications. These increases also include services for lost or stolen passports, as well as the work needed for border control. Furthermore, standard renewals are estimated to take about three weeks, which is why it is advised to apply in advance





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