Pastor Arrested for Allegedly Criticising Islam During Street Preaching

A Christian pastor was arrested in Watford after discussing Islam while preaching in a public area. The arrest has sparked controversy over freedom of speech and religious expression, with the pastor claiming wrongful arrest and police misconduct.

A 66-year-old Christian pastor, Steve Maile, was arrested in Watford, Hertfordshire, while preaching on a high street. The arrest occurred after Mr. Maile, a married father of four and grandfather, was speaking to the public about his views on violence within Islam and whether the faith was a religion of peace.

He was also singing Christian hymns and expressing his desire for Muslims to convert to Christianity. Three Hertfordshire Police officers intervened, arresting him on suspicion of assault and racially or religiously aggravated disorderly behaviour. The arrest unfolded with a dramatic exchange, as Mr. Maile repeatedly asserted his innocence and proclaimed his role as a preacher of the Gospel. He challenged the officers to repent and believe in Jesus Christ, denouncing the arrest as a disgrace.

The situation escalated when he was accused of assaulting a child, an allegation he vehemently denied. Witnesses present at the scene corroborated his claim, stating they had observed no such incident. The officers responded by stating they had received conflicting reports from other witnesses. During the arrest, Mr. Maile complained of pain from the handcuffs, which he alleges were applied tightly for an hour and a half, including with a 'double lock' mechanism.

He subsequently required medical attention and splints for injuries to his hands. Mr. Maile, who has been a pastor for 45 years and has preached in over 50 countries, claims he was held for up to 12 hours, initially at Watford police station and then transferred to Hatfield. He alleges he was denied access to a toilet for a prolonged period and his family was not informed of his whereabouts.

While the initial accusation of assaulting a teenager was dropped, he remains under investigation for a Section 5 public order offence related to racially or religiously aggravated disorderly behaviour. Mr. Maile believes this stems from his critical comments about Islam and homosexuality, which he maintains are based on biblical teachings. He insists he does not attack individuals but simply shares his faith and pleads with people to come to Jesus.

The pastor, despite the ordeal causing sleeplessness and emotional exhaustion, affirms his intention to continue preaching in public spaces, viewing the arrest as a gross injustice and seeking acquittal, an apology, and assurances that such an incident will not be repeated. The arresting officers were heard invoking the name of Jesus while ordering him into the police car, a detail that has sparked further controversy and debate





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