Pastor Matt Chandler Reveals Daughter's 8-Year Rebellion

Matt Chandler shares the emotional toll of his daughter Audrey's eight-year rebellion, from marijuana use to spiritual awakening, against the backdrop of his own past scandals.

Pastor Matt Chandler of The Village Church in Flower Mound has opened up about the intense personal struggles his family endured following his teenage daughter Audrey's discovery of marijuana use at school. The 52-year-old religious leader admitted that the eight-year period of rebellion and turmoil proved to be more emotionally devastating for him than his own battle with brain cancer more than a decade ago.

Discovery Of Drug Use And Initial Rebellion

Speaking on the November 11 episode of the POWERS Pod with Chris Powers, Chandler recounted the moment he learned that his now 22-year-old daughter was smoking marijuana almost daily in a school bathroom with a group of girls. He described the discovery as a disorienting and heartbreaking event that marked the beginning of a long period of defiance. Chandler stated that whenever he and his wife, Lauren Chandler, attempted to discipline Audrey for these actions, she would find ways to circumvent their restrictions.

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Audrey would acquire burner phones from friends at school after her primary phone was taken away. When her parents confiscated her car, she would sneak out of the house, relying on friends described by her father as druggies to pick her up. Chandler emphasized that watching his daughter spiral into this lifestyle caused him profound pain, surpassing the fear he felt during his medical crisis.

Isolation And Deteriorating Family Dynamics

The conflict between Matt Chandler and his daughter deepened as traditional disciplinary measures failed to yield results. Eventually, the pastor sought advice from a friend who suggested he approach Audrey simply as her father rather than as the senior pastor of her local church. This perspective shift highlighted how isolated Audrey might have felt in a household where everyone else shared religious beliefs she had explicitly rejected.

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Audrey's troubles extended well beyond her teenage years, affecting her young adulthood as well. After getting married, she approached her parents about leaving her husband and returning to the family home as her relationship deteriorated. In another disturbing incident, Chandler revealed that Audrey drove under the influence and crashed into the family's yard, further straining the already fragile father-daughter bond.

Spiritual Awakening And Personal Redemption

The turning point in their relationship arrived when Audrey experienced what she described as a spiritual awakening. She told her father that she had embraced Jesus and felt that the heavy shame she had been carrying was lifted. This change was not attributed to the punishments or restrictions imposed by her parents, but rather to her own internal journey. She asked to be baptized at her father's church and began studying Scripture.

Chandler noted that Audrey also began sharing her testimony with others and started dating a Christian man who was preparing to enter ministry. Reflecting on the ordeal, the pastor acknowledged that raising children in a devout Christian household does not guarantee they will share their parents' faith. He stated that he cannot make his children love Jesus, affirming that the Holy Spirit must perform that work.

Public Reaction And Past Scandals

While many praised Chandler for his vulnerability, others criticized him for airing private family matters on social media. Critics pointed to his own past scandal, which occurred four years prior to this interview. In August 2022, Chandler took a leave of absence from The Village Church after church elders discovered he had exchanged inappropriate Instagram messages with a woman who was not his wife.

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An investigation by an independent law firm reviewed his social media history, emails, and cell phone data. Chandler previously blamed his lapse in judgment on the disorientation and accusation he experienced following his 2009 brain cancer diagnosis. His recent revelations come amidst ongoing public scrutiny regarding both his personal leadership and his family life.