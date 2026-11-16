Pastor Steve Maile Cleared After Arrest for Preaching in Watford

Hertfordshire Police drop case against Steve Maile for religious preaching in Watford, leaving him free to pursue civil claims for wrongful arrest.

Steve Maile, a 67-year-old pastor from Oasis City Church, has been cleared of all criminal charges following his arrest for preaching in Watford. The Hertfordshire Police confirmed they are taking no further action against Mr. Maile because the evidence available did not meet the legal threshold to charge him. This decision concludes a seven-month ordeal that began when officers detained him on April 18.

Arrest Details and Police Conduct

The incident occurred in a busy shopping area where Mr. Maile was speaking to the public about his views on Islam and whether it is a religion of peace. He was also singing Christian hymns and stated he had compassion for Muslims. Three officers arrested him on suspicion of assault and racially or religiously aggravated disorderly behaviour. Video footage captured one officer shouting, 'In the name of Jesus, get in the car,' as Mr. Maile was placed in handcuffs.

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Pastor Maile's Response to Detention

Mr. Maile described the arrest as humiliating and deeply distressing, noting he was a peaceful preacher of the gospel. He claimed he was handcuffed tightly for around an hour and a half, including with a 'double lock', despite reporting pain. He later required medical attention and splints for injuries to his hands. The emotional toll has been significant, causing sleepless nights and anxiety for his spouse, children, and grandchildren.

Legal Outcome and Future Plans

With the case closed, Mr. Maile could now bring a civil claim against the police regarding his arrest and treatment in custody. He stated he is relieved that authorities confirmed he committed no crime, as criticizing Islam is not a criminal offence. However, he expressed righteous anger over the ordeal and insisted he wants an apology. He plans to continue preaching publicly in Watford and will not be silenced or intimidated.

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Witness Accounts and Public Reaction

During the arrest, Mr. Maile shouted that he was a preacher of the Gospel and that no offence was being committed. He accused the officers of being ashamed for arresting a minister of the gospel. A woman filming the event defended him, stating he had not assaulted any child as alleged. Boos were heard from the crowd as Mr. Maile was put into the police car, with him urging parents to watch the police conduct.

Accountability and Ongoing Stance

Mr. Maile emphasized that while he forgives those involved, forgiveness does not mean there should be no accountability. He has preached for 45 years with the goal of sharing the love of Jesus Christ without calling for hatred or violence. He believes the police picked the wrong man if they thought this arrest would frighten him into silence. He intends to continue standing for truth, freedom, and the gospel despite the trauma inflicted on his family.