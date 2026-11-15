Pat McFadden and Alan Milburn Outline 10-Year Welfare Reset to Tackle Youth Inactivity

Work and Pensions Secretary Pat McFadden and adviser Alan Milburn reveal a decade-long strategy to reduce youth inactivity, acknowledging billions in upfront investment before achieving long-term welfare savings.

Work and Pensions Secretary Pat McFadden declined to confirm whether Labour will reduce the overall benefits bill by the time of the next general election, citing the complexity of modernizing welfare support. The minister instead pointed to a comprehensive long-term reset strategy designed to address the crisis of youth inactivity, which requires significant upfront financial investment before generating taxpayer savings.

The 10-Year Mechanism for Welfare Reform

Pat McFadden explicitly avoided committing to a reduction in total working-age welfare spending within the current parliamentary term, arguing that superficial cuts are ineffective and politically unviable. He emphasized that the government prioritizes keeping vulnerable citizens supported through annual uprating processes that align with the cost of living, rather than implementing abrupt financial reductions. The minister stated that the most credible path to lowering the benefits bill is through structural reform that moves young people from dependency into employment.

Also read Young people deserve legal ‘guarantee’ of training or work, says Alan Milburn ahead of NEETs report

This strategic approach relies heavily on the recommendations of Alan Milburn, a former Labour health secretary tasked with drafting the government's primary strategy for tackling NEETs, or young people not in education, employment, or training. Approximately one million young people currently fall into this category, representing a massive drain on public resources and individual life chances. The proposed solution involves a fundamental shift in how the state interacts with this demographic, moving from passive benefit distribution to active support and legal guarantees of opportunity.

Alan Milburn's Proposals and Financial Implications

Alan Milburn is preparing to publish a major report that outlines a decade-long plan to integrate young people into the workforce through enhanced support mechanisms and legislative changes. The strategy includes guaranteeing every young person a legal entitlement to a job, training, or employment support, fundamentally altering their status from benefit recipients to supported workforce participants. Additionally, the proposals suggest allowing young workers to retain more of their wages before facing benefit reductions, thereby removing the disincentive to work that currently affects under-25s on sickness and disability benefits.

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While the long-term goal is to reduce reliance on the welfare system, Alan Milburn candidly admitted that the transition will require billions of pounds in additional public investment over a ten-year period. He noted that the government currently spends approximately £22 billion annually to keep young people inactive on benefits, a figure he describes as a disaster for both the economy and individual futures. The initial phase of the plan will therefore see spending increase significantly to fund subsidizing wages and providing robust support services before the anticipated savings materialize.

Shifting Ratios and Stakeholder Responses

A central pillar of the proposed reform is drastically altering the financial ratio between benefits paid and support provided. Currently, the government spends 25 times more on benefits for young people than it does on assisting them into work, a disparity that Alan Milburn aims to correct by shifting this ratio to two to one in favor of support. This reallocation is intended to break the cycle of inactivity by ensuring that young people have immediate access to opportunities rather than long-term financial dependency.

Pat McFadden supported these findings by highlighting the necessity of a complete system reset that offers young people a new settlement and tangible chances to improve their lives. He dismissed alternative political proposals that promise immediate, large-scale cuts to the benefits bill as not credible, noting that such measures fail to address the root causes of inactivity. The minister argued that crude cuts simply displace young people onto other government ledgers, such as housing or health services, rather than solving the underlying economic exclusion.

Implementation Timeline and Future Steps

The implementation of Alan Milburn's recommendations is scheduled to unfold over a ten-year horizon, a timeline designed to allow for gradual cultural and economic shifts rather than immediate disruption. This extended period acknowledges that retraining, job creation, and behavioral changes cannot be achieved through legislative fiat alone, but require sustained investment and patience. The government maintains that this approach is the only way to achieve a reasonable level of engagement for young people in the country.

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As the report approaches its publication, the focus remains on establishing a legal entitlement for support, ensuring that access to work opportunities is guaranteed by law for the first time. This legislative change aims to provide certainty for young people and employers alike, signaling a permanent commitment to integrating youth into the workforce. The government continues to monitor the progress of these initiatives, with the ultimate goal of reversing the current trend of youth inactivity through sustained, evidence-based policy interventions.