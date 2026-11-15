Pat McFadden Defends EU Youth Mobility Scheme Amid NEET Concerns

Work and Pensions Secretary Pat McFadden defends the proposed EU youth mobility agreement, arguing it will not worsen the UK's million-strong NEET crisis despite new data on young unemployment.

Pat McFadden has firmly rejected claims that a new youth mobility arrangement with the European Union will negatively impact domestic employment opportunities for British citizens. The Work and Pensions Secretary stated that the proposed agreement will not hinder the Government's specific objectives to reduce youth unemployment across the United Kingdom. This clarification comes as Prime Minister Keir Starmer prepares to finalize a broader political reset with European Union leaders during a summit in Brussels scheduled for Friday.

Youth Mobility Scheme Details and Scope

Mayor of Greater Manchester Andy Burnham is expected to sign several key agreements during the upcoming negotiations, including deals regarding food and drink standards and emissions trading mechanisms. The central component of this diplomatic effort is a so-called youth experience scheme that grants EU nationals under the age of thirty the right to live, work, and study in the United Kingdom. These participants will enjoy identical rights to those currently afforded to young British citizens who travel abroad to pursue similar opportunities across the EU. The scope of this initiative is significant, with estimates suggesting that between 75,000 and 80,000 young people aged eighteen to thirty will be permitted to travel to the UK annually. Under the terms of this deal, these individuals will be allowed to reside and work in the country for a maximum duration of three years.

Also read Pat McFadden and Alan Milburn Outline 10-Year Welfare Reset to Tackle Youth Inactivity

McFadden Addresses NEET Crisis and Foreign Labor

The Work and Pensions Secretary dismissed suggestions that importing foreign labor through this youth mobility framework would undermine efforts to help unemployed British youth. This denial occurred just days after the publication of a major report highlighting that nearly one million young people in the UK are classified as NEETs, meaning they are not in education, employment, or training. Alan Milburn, the former Labour health secretary, is scheduled to publish his own proposals on Tuesday specifically aimed at tackling this entrenched crisis. McFadden faced questions regarding whether allowing businesses to hire cheaper foreign workers might conflict with Milburn's strategies to address the ballooning benefits bill. He argued that numerous EU member states maintain far superior records on NEET rates despite having free movement policies. The Netherlands reportedly maintains a NEET rate that is one-third of the UK's figure, while Ireland records a rate approximately half that of the United Kingdom.

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Economic Growth and Welfare Reform Strategies

McFadden emphasized that the most effective approach to combating youth inactivity involves implementing welfare changes specifically designed for young people while simultaneously ensuring economic expansion. He noted that the Netherlands and Ireland have successfully managed low NEET rates through a combination of youth mobility schemes and broader economic policies. When asked if he supported a wider return to full EU free movement rules, a concept recently floated by Andy Burnham, McFadden clarified that his party is not proposing such a comprehensive measure. He maintained that the UK can successfully implement the targeted youth mobility scheme while concurrently addressing the issue affecting approximately one million young people who lack activity in the country. He expressed confidence that both objectives can be achieved simultaneously without one compromising the success of the other.

Future EU Relations and Diplomatic Reset

The Prime Minister has previously expressed a desire to see the United Kingdom rejoin the European Union within his lifetime. He has vowed to explore various options for establishing a new long-term relationship with the bloc, aiming to move beyond the current diplomatic status quo. Starmer intends to use Friday's summit in Brussels to initiate a serious dialogue regarding the future ties between the UK and the EU. He has publicly claimed that the existing arrangement is no longer sufficient for the nation's interests. McFadden agreed that the UK requires a closer relationship with the European Union but added that the final end state of these negotiations is not yet defined. The government remains focused on setting up a structured dialogue to determine the specifics of this new partnership.