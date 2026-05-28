Patagonia Sues Environmental Drag Queen Pattie Gonia Over Trademark

Patagonia has filed a trademark infringement lawsuit against environmental activist and drag queen Pattie Gonia, claiming the pun-inspired name and merchandise could harm its brand. The activist, who has raised millions for environmental causes, calls the suit a betrayal of Patagonia's mission.

Outdoor clothing giant Patagonia has filed a trademark infringement lawsuit against environmental activist and drag queen Pattie Gonia , whose real name is Wyn Wiley. The legal dispute centers on the use of the name Pattie Gonia , a playful pun on Patagonia 's brand, and related merchandise.

Wiley has amassed a significant online following through environmental activism and fundraising, raising nearly $4 million for nonprofit organizations. Notably, last year Wiley raised $1 million while completing a 100-mile hike in full drag from Point Reyes National Seashore to San Francisco. Patagonia, named after the region spanning Argentina and Chile, initiated the lawsuit in federal court in Los Angeles on January 21.

The company is seeking nominal damages of $1 plus legal fees, arguing that Wiley's trademark application to use the Pattie Gonia brand for clothing and activism could 'irreparably harm' its brand. In a statement, Patagonia expressed regret, saying it tried for years to avoid litigation but must protect the brand built over five decades. The company emphasized its desire for Wiley to succeed but within boundaries that respect Patagonia's intellectual property.

Wiley responded publicly for the first time via an Instagram video, sharing a letter to Patagonia's board urging the company to drop the lawsuit. Wiley framed the legal action as a betrayal of Patagonia's mission to save the planet, questioning why a company claiming to be 'in business to save the home planet' would sue a climate activist.

Wiley described the situation as a corporation attempting to erase an individual activist, highlighting the resource disparity between a multinational and an individual. Although Wiley acknowledged previous merchandise involved 'playful parody' of Patagonia, they denied ever using the company's official branding, logo, or font, noting that drag inherently relies on parody, puns, and jokes. Wiley also pointed out that the $1 in damages is symbolic; the real burden is the costly legal defense.

The lawsuit has sparked a public backlash against Patagonia, with supporters of Pattie Gonia flooding the company's social media accounts demanding it abandon the legal fight. Patagonia, in a statement to The Guardian, reiterated that it had pursued multiple proposals over years to allow Wiley's activism to continue while protecting its trademark. The company maintained that the dispute is not about financial gain, identity, or suppressing advocacy, but about safeguarding its business and employees.

The case raises broader questions about trademark law, corporate activism, and the boundaries of parody in social movements. As both sides stand firm, the environmental community watches closely, seeing the clash as a test of whether corporate brands can coexist with grassroots activism that adopts similar aesthetics for cause-related purposes





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Patagonia Pattie Gonia Trademark Lawsuit Environmental Activism Drag Queen

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