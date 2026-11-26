A BMJ study reveals that fathers taking antidepressants before pregnancy may face a slightly higher risk of offspring hypertension, though risks for other metabolic conditions remain unchanged.

A large-scale study published by The BMJ on November 25 2026 indicates that the use of antidepressants by fathers in the months immediately preceding pregnancy is associated with a slightly increased risk of metabolic disorders, particularly high blood pressure, in their children. This research from Denmark provides critical new insights into the intergenerational impacts of paternal mental health treatment, addressing a significant gap in existing medical literature regarding preconception medication effects.

Defining Metabolic Risk Factors in Offspring

The researchers defined metabolic disorders in this context as the presence of any of the following specific conditions in the offspring: type 2 diabetes, high blood pressure (hypertension), high cholesterol levels (hypercholesterolaemia), and being overweight or obese. While the study identified a slight uptick in overall metabolic risk, the investigators emphasized that the increased risks were not statistically significant for type 2 diabetes, high cholesterol levels, and overweight or obesity. This nuance is vital for understanding the specific nature of the health impacts observed in the data.

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Study Design and Danish Population Data

To investigate these associations during spermatogenesis, which spans approximately three months before pregnancy, the research team utilized comprehensive Danish health registers. They identified a cohort of 1,365,887 children born in Denmark between the years 2000 and 2023, who were followed from birth for up to 23 years. Among these children, 23,572, representing 1.7 percent of the total, had fathers who filled at least one antidepressant prescription during the critical spermatogenesis window. The primary comparison group consisted of 1,342,315 children whose fathers did not use antidepressants during this period, allowing for a robust statistical analysis of potential risks.

Risk Analysis and Medication Exposure Windows

During an average follow-up period of 12 years, 18,353 children, or 1.3 percent of the total cohort, were diagnosed with a metabolic disorder. Specifically, 364 children whose fathers used antidepressants during spermatogenesis developed these conditions, compared to 17,989 children whose fathers did not use these medications during the same timeframe. The incidence rate was recorded at 1.39 events per 1,000 person years for the exposed group versus 1.11 events per 1,000 person years for the unexposed group. This data highlights a modest but measurable difference in health outcomes linked to paternal medication use prior to conception.

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Underlying Mental Health vs Drug Effects

Crucially, the findings suggest that the slightly increased risk may be attributed to underlying paternal mental health conditions rather than the pharmacological effects of the drugs themselves. To verify this hypothesis, the researchers compared 4,156 children whose fathers used antidepressants only during spermatogenesis with 17,318 children whose fathers used them only during pregnancy. No increased risks were observed in the latter comparison for any metabolic disorder. This indicates that initiating treatment during pregnancy likely signals a worsening of mental illness that was already present during the spermatogenesis period, reinforcing the link between paternal mental health status and offspring metabolic profiles.

Implications for Reproductive Health Planning

The use of antidepressants among men of reproductive age has risen in recent years, making these findings highly relevant for public health counseling. The study concludes that the observed association is probably attributable to underlying paternal mental health disorders, offering reassurance for men treated with antidepressants who are planning a family. Although the observational design and limited follow-up to early adulthood preclude definitive conclusions about long-term causality, the study minimizes recall and selection biases through the use of rich, longitudinal data sources from preconception to early adulthood. These insights provide a solid foundation for future research and clinical guidance for expectant fathers.