Pathé Rewind Hypnosis Experiment To Reset Movie Memories

Dutch cinema chain Pathé recruits 30 volunteers to undergo hypnosis with Victor Kraemer, aiming to erase film memories for a true first viewing experience at The Hague.

Dutch cinema chain Pathé has launched a unique cultural experiment titled Pathé Rewind, designed to allow film enthusiasts to experience their favorite movies as if they were watching them for the first time. This initiative addresses a common nostalgia among moviegoers who wish to rediscover the surprise and wonder of cinema without the burden of prior knowledge or spoilers. By attempting to temporarily erase specific memories, the project seeks to recreate the magical impact of a debut viewing.

The experiment involves a carefully selected group of 30 volunteers who registered their interest during the previous week. These participants were tasked with choosing one film from a curated list of four iconic and widely recognized titles. The options included The Matrix directed by the Wachowskis, Se7en directed by David Fincher, and two other major productions known for their plot twists. This selection process ensures that the subjects have a deep personal connection to the material they will later be asked to forget.

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Participants will engage in a preparatory phase by working individually with professional hypnotist Victor Kraemer in an online session. Following this initial consultation, the group will reconvene for the main event scheduled for Monday, November 9. The collective gathering will take place at the Pathé Buitenhof cinema located in The Hague. During this session, Kraemer will administer hypnosis to the entire group prior to the screening, attempting to wipe their memories of the chosen film's plot and outcomes.

The conceptual framework behind Pathé Rewind is to celebrate the Pathé Classics program, which regularly brings beloved films back to theaters. Imke van Schaaijk, the Pathé PR and Communications Manager, highlighted the psychological appeal of this approach. She stated that the desire to see a favorite film for the very first time remains a strong sentiment among many cinema lovers. The chain aims to offer a special cinema experience that goes beyond standard screenings by utilizing hypnosis to bring that initial viewing sensation back to life.

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Public reaction to the announcement has been mixed, reflecting diverse attitudes toward the manipulation of memory and the appreciation of cinematic narrative. Some attendees expressed skepticism about the outcome, questioning whether a film would still hold its magic after being stripped of its suspense. Critics noted that knowing a movie's origins might reveal it as derivative rather than groundbreaking, potentially diminishing its artistic value for repeat viewers.

Conversely, many fans voiced enthusiastic support for the experiment, citing specific titles they would eagerly watch again with a blank slate. Prominent suggestions included the original Star Wars trilogy, Tim Burton's Big Fish, and the extended Lord of the Rings trilogy. These participants argued that the emotional impact of these masterpieces, which often provoke tears and awe, would be perfectly preserved even if the initial shock of the plot was removed.

Other respondents emphasized the unique value of surprise in comedy and mind-bending narratives. Fans highlighted JJ Abrams' Super 8 and the comedy Airplane! as ideal candidates for the hypnosis treatment. They reasoned that the humor in Airplane! relies heavily on unexpected jokes that lose their potency upon repetition. Similarly, the revolutionary visual effects and twists in The Matrix, which captivated audiences in 1999, were cited as elements that could provide a fresh, mind-bending experience once more.

The Pathé Rewind project represents a novel intersection of psychology and entertainment marketing. By leveraging the expertise of established hypnotist Victor Kraemer, the cinema chain is testing the boundaries of audience engagement. The experiment at Pathé Buitenhof on November 9 serves as a live demonstration of how memory alteration might reshape our relationship with art. If successful, it could offer a new paradigm for how classic films are appreciated in the modern era.