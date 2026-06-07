Patrice Evra claims he would have neutralised Lamine Yamal in his prime

Patrice Evra has insisted he would have neutralised Lamine Yamal had the pair gone head-to-head during his pomp, pointing to his duels with Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi.

Patrice Evra believes he would have been able to contain Barcelona and Spain winger Lamine Yamal during his prime, drawing comparisons with his battles against Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi .

Patrice Evra has insisted he would have neutralised Lamine Yamal had the pair gone head-to-head during his pomp, pointing to his duels with Yamal, meanwhile, has emerged as one of the planet's most highly-rated young talents at just 18. Despite his meteoric rise, the former defender voiced complete belief in his own capabilities, maintaining he would have handled the young Spaniard with ease during his heyday. Evra is commonly considered one of the finest left-backs of his era.

He continues to be celebrated for his defensive solidity and innate authority - skippering both United and France at international level. Having monitored Yamal's progression and with the teenager now poised to spearhead Spain at the World Cup, Evra was pressed for his assessment of the young attacker.

'I'm sorry Lamine, I love you very much, I like you a lot, you are a crack in one-vs-one situations, but in my prime I would have eaten you alive,' the Red Devils' legend said. Evra's confidence stems from his storied past, where he faced and failed to contain Messi on multiple occasions.

The Frenchman was part of the United team that lost to Barcelona in two Champions League finals - suffering defeat in all three, twice with United and once with Juventus. Messi was the difference-maker on every occasion, with the Frenchman powerless to stop him. - six of which were spent alongside Ronaldo. In total, he racked up eight-and-a-half years at the club, turning out 379 times, netting 10 goals and registering 30 assists.

He is regarded as an animated figure by fans and ex-colleagues, but was entirely focused when it mattered on the pitch. Throughout his spell at United, Evra collected 14 trophies, including five Premier League titles, three League Cups and the Champions League. His experience and knowledge of the game would have undoubtedly given him an edge over Yamal, even at the tender age of 18.

Yamal's impressive rise to fame is a testament to his hard work and dedication, but Evra remains confident in his own abilities. The former France international has no doubt that he would have been able to contain Yamal, and his comments are a reflection of his own self-assurance. As Yamal prepares to make his World Cup debut, he will undoubtedly be looking to make a statement and prove himself on the biggest stage.

However, Evra's comments are a reminder that even the most talented young players can be neutralised by a seasoned veteran. Patrice Evra's comments on Lamine Yamal have sparked a debate about the merits of the young Spaniard and the ability of Evra to contain him. While some may see Evra's comments as arrogant or dismissive, they are simply a reflection of his own confidence and self-assurance.

Yamal's impressive rise to fame has made him a hot topic in the football world, and Evra's comments are just the latest chapter in the ongoing saga. As the World Cup approaches, fans will be eagerly watching to see how Yamal performs, and whether he can live up to the hype surrounding him.

Meanwhile, Evra's comments will undoubtedly continue to spark debate and discussion about the young Spaniard's abilities and the merits of Evra's claims





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