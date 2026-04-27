Patricia Heaton Urges Liberals to Tone Down Rhetoric After White House Correspondents' Dinner Shooting

Actress Patricia Heaton, a prominent conservative voice in Hollywood, has called for moderation in political discourse following a shooting at the White House Correspondents' Dinner. The incident, which involved an armed assailant exchanging fire with Secret Service agents, has sparked discussions about inflammatory rhetoric and security measures. Heaton emphasized the need for unity and restraint in political debates.

Actress Patricia Heaton has called on her liberal peers to moderate their rhetoric following a shooting at the White House Correspondents' Dinner , where President Donald Trump and Vice President JD Vance were among the high-profile attendees evacuated after gunfire erupted.

The incident occurred at the Washington FC Hilton when a gunman, identified as 31-year-old Cole Allen, exchanged fire with Secret Service agents in the lobby. Allen, armed with a shotgun, handgun, and multiple knives, reportedly charged a security checkpoint before being subdued. One Secret Service agent was wounded in the confrontation. The ballroom, filled with journalists, celebrities, and government officials, including Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth and Secretary of State Marco Rubio, descended into chaos as guests sought cover.

Trump, still in his tuxedo, addressed the nation hours later, declaring that such attacks would not deter his administration. The White House confirmed the dinner would be rescheduled within 30 days, vowing a 'bigger and better' event.

Meanwhile, Heaton, a prominent conservative voice in Hollywood, took to X (formerly Twitter) to criticize liberals for using inflammatory language and advocating violence against political opponents. In her post, she reflected on her own reactions to past election losses, stating she never resorted to extreme rhetoric or wished harm on her adversaries. She urged her liberal friends to adopt a more measured approach, emphasizing that such restraint would benefit both their lives and the nation.

Heaton, known for her role in *Everybody Loves Raymond*, has been vocal about her support for Republican policies, pro-life views, and Christian faith, often advocating for national unity. Investigations later revealed that Allen had written a disturbing manifesto before the attack, which his family had reported to authorities. His brother alerted the New London Police Department in Connecticut just minutes before the shooting, though federal officials were not immediately notified.

Trump criticized the delay in communication, while authorities interviewed Allen’s sister in Maryland. The manifesto reportedly mocked security measures at the event and during Allen’s journey to Washington, D.C. The incident has reignited debates about political rhetoric and security protocols, with Washington remaining on high alert in the aftermath





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