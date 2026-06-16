Patrick Dempsey's Son Sullivan Carves Out His Own Career in Fashion

Patrick Dempsey's teenage son Sullivan is making a name for himself in the fashion world with a new modeling campaign for high-end vintage brand Morphew World. The 19-year-old has been stunning in a series of photoshoots, showcasing his modeling prowess and androgynous style.

Patrick Dempsey 's son Sullivan is making a name for himself in the fashion world with a new modeling campaign for high-end vintage brand Morphew World .

The 19-year-old, who is the son of Grey's Anatomy star Patrick Dempsey and makeup artist and hairstylist Jillian Fink, has been stunning in a series of photoshoots, showcasing his modeling prowess and androgynous style. In one image, Sullivan is seen wearing a shimmering ballgown and sporting a chic layered bob, while in another, he is modeling a blue tulle gown with skyscraper heels on the street.

Sullivan's step into the public eye comes after he graduated from the Crossroads School for Arts & Sciences in Santa Monica, California, and is now studying to be an actor at the Stella Adler acting school. His proud dad recently told Parade magazine that Sullivan is also studying to be an actor at the Stella Adler acting school.

'He is old-fashioned about it,' Dempsey said of Sullivan's commitment to the craft. 'We'll see what happens. ' Sullivan's emerging fashion career has won plaudits from his older sister, Talula, 24, who commented, 'Ugh you're perfect' and mom Fink who complimented his makeup skills on his recent shoot. His twin brother, Darby, is studying at the University of California San Diego.

Dempsey and Fink - who have been married since 1999 - are devoted parents to their three children. The couple first met in 1994 when he was a customer in her Los Angeles hair salon, which she sold in 1998. They were both in relationships when they first met, so things didn't turn romantic until 1997.

Another image saw Sullivan wear a blue tulle gown with skyscraper heels as he modelled on the street - with the teen looking the spitting image of mom Fink, 60 Sullivan's new career sees him follow his parents into the world of entertainment Sullivan struck a sultry pose for the camera in a selfie He has also shown off a flair for makeup like his mother as he modelled smoky eyeshadow and colored contacts to his 7000 Instagram followers 'She was always flirting,' Dempsey told People. The actor made a homemade meal at his home for their first date, and Fink moved in three months later.

In January 2015, Fink hired celebrity divorce attorney Laura Wasser and filed to end her 15-year marriage to Dempsey. However, Fink had the divorce filing officially dismissed by an LA County Superior Court judge in November 2016.

Sullivan is seen with Darby and his parents at his high school graduation last year Sullivan showed off his style as he attended the LA premiere of Queer in November 2024 Sullivan has walked red carpets with his famed parents over the years - pictured 2020 'You can only do one thing at a time and do it well,' Dempsey explained to People at the time.

'I to prioritize. Our union has to be the priority. I wasn't prepared to give up on her and she wasn't either. We both wanted to fight for it...

You've got to keep at it. You've got to communicate, and stay open, and not get lazy. And not give up. And lots of sex!

' Dempsey was previously married to actress Rocky Parker from 1987 to 1994. The Can't Buy Me Love actor, wrote a sweet tribute to his wife and their marriage for their 25th wedding anniversary in July 2024





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