Patrick Duffy Recalls Buddhist Practice After Parents Murdered in 1986

Patrick Duffy reveals how his Buddhist chanting practice helped him break the news of his parents' 1986 murder to his young sons, offering a poignant look at grief and resilience.

Patrick Duffy recently opened up about one of the most traumatic experiences of his life during an appearance on the Still Here Hollywood podcast hosted by Steve Kmetko. The actor recalled the devastating moment in November 1986 when he had to inform his two young sons that their grandparents had been murdered. His parents, Terence and Marie Duffy, were shot to death at the bar they owned in Boulder, Montana, during a robbery. This harrowing event occurred nearly forty years ago, yet the memories remain vivid as Duffy shared how he navigated the immediate aftermath and the long-term process of grieving.

The Morning Chanting Ritual

Duffy described a specific morning routine that he turned to in order to convey the tragic news to his children, Padraic and Conor. The family engaged in a daily Buddhist chanting practice, which provided a structured and familiar setting for such a difficult conversation. After receiving the news via a telephone call from his sister, who was a police officer, Duffy traveled to Montana but needed to address his sons first. He gathered the boys, who were preparing for school, to explain the situation within the context of their spiritual practice.

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He told the boys that they needed to chant for their grandmother and grandfather because their spirits were gone but needed to hear the prayers to understand what had happened. This approach allowed Duffy to maintain a sense of connection with his deceased parents while simultaneously providing a framework for his children to process the shock. The ritual served as a bridge between the sudden violence of the crime and the ongoing need for emotional stability within the family unit. By integrating the news into their daily spiritual discipline, Duffy hoped to offer some comfort amid the chaos and sorrow.

Buddhist Philosophy and Family Connections

Patrick Duffy has long credited his Buddhist faith with helping him cope with profound loss throughout his life. In this recent interview, he emphasized how his practice allows him to maintain a spiritual link with his parents, Terence and Marie, despite the violent nature of their deaths. He continues to include them in his twice-daily chanting sessions, ensuring that they remain a part of his everyday existence. This ongoing connection demonstrates how Duffy has attempted to find meaning and peace beyond the trauma of bereavement. The philosophy provides a structure for enduring pain without being consumed by it.

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The podcast conversation extended beyond the tragedy of his parents. Duffy also discussed his upbringing in Montana and his early career before achieving global fame. He reflected on his time on the hit television series Dallas, where he played the iconic character Bobby Ewing. Additionally, he spoke about his close friendship with co-star Larry Hagman, a relationship that became a central theme of the television drama. These reflections provide context to Duffy's personal history and the professional environment in which he became a household name.

Personal Loss and New Beginnings

Duffy shared poignant details about his personal life, including his marriage to ballet dancer Carlyn Rosser. The couple wed in 1974 and remained together for more than forty years until Carlyn passed away in 2017. They had two sons together, Padraic and Conor, who were the children Duffy had to console after his parents' murder. The loss of Carlyn was another significant blow, but Duffy has since found happiness again. He began a relationship with actress Linda Purl in 2020, meeting her initially through Zoom conversations during the pandemic before visiting her in Colorado.

The actor also touched upon his later television roles, including starring opposite Suzanne Somers in the sitcom Step by Step. However, his focus remained on his life philosophy rather than just his professional accolades. Duffy articulated his core belief that life is not meant for suffering but for happiness. This sentiment underscores the resilience he has displayed following the murders of his parents and the subsequent losses in his life. His story offers a compelling narrative of how faith and family support can help individuals navigate the darkest moments of their history.