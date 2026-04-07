Patrick J. Adams Shares Anecdotes About Meghan Markle's Jam and 'Eye Rolls'

Patrick J. Adams reveals details about his relationship with Meghan Markle, including the promise of a jar of jam, their past interactions on the set of Suits, and their current communication status, highlighting the evolution of their connection since the show's end.

Patrick J. Adams , best known for his role as Mike Ross in the legal drama Suits , recently shared some anecdotes about his former co-star, Meghan Markle , during an appearance on the Not Skinny But Not Fat podcast. Adams admitted that he did not receive a jar of the Duchess's jam, a gift that host Amanda Hirsch had been given. He jokingly attributed this to his lack of social media followers.

The Duchess, upon seeing a clip of the podcast segment on Instagram, responded by promising to send Adams and his wife, Troian Bellisario, a jar of her jam. She also sent them her love and hugs and mentioned their three daughters and Adams' mother. During the podcast, Adams also revealed that he and Meghan had a lot of 'eye rolls' while filming Suits, an admission that sheds light on their dynamic during the show's run. Adams praised Meghan's handwriting as 'impeccable' and 'astonishing,' adding that he has received handwritten notes from her over the years, further illustrating their relationship beyond the show's storyline. The conversation on the podcast also touched on the legal drama's recent streaming success and the cast's current lack of direct communication with Meghan. Adams humorously mentioned how his Instagram bio is a reference to the Duchess marrying Prince Harry, also adding that he has to change it and that the quip would make the duchess roll her eyes. Adams also noted that he had not had any recent communication with Meghan. Similarly, Gabriel Macht, who played Harvey Specter in Suits, confirmed that he also hadn't spoken to her recently, although he acknowledged her support for the show's resurgence. The discussion highlighted the distance that has formed between the actors and Meghan since her marriage to Prince Harry. Adams revealed he had not communicated with her other than seeing her big support for the resurgence of the show and also noted that 'eye rolls were a constant with Meghan' during their time filming Suits together. He added that the duchess would respond with eye rolls like, 'Oh my god, what are you doing?'. The actors haven't spoken to Meghan since her marriage to Prince Harry and her relocation to the United States. During the Golden Globes ceremony in January, the cast of Suits, including Patrick J. Adams, Gabriel Macht, Gina Torres, and Sarah Rafferty, were present. Gina Torres stated that the former castmates do not have Meghan's phone number. An insider reported that the Duchess of Sussex was invited to the event but was unable to attend due to a 'previous commitment'. The conversation at the awards ceremony emphasized the changing dynamics of the relationships. When asked if they had contacted Meghan, Torres said they did not have her phone number and assumed she would watch the ceremony and be happy for them. The absence of direct communication highlights the shift in their relationships. It is evident that the cast members now mainly observe Meghan's life from afar, offering support through public acknowledgements rather than direct contact. The podcast episode and the Golden Globes interactions provide insight into the post-Suits relationships of the actors and Meghan Markle





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