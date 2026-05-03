Patrick Kielty Faces Backlash Over Gaza Link to Golders Green Attack

RTÉ presenter Patrick Kielty is embroiled in controversy after linking the recent stabbing attack on Jewish men in Golders Green to the 'horrors in Gaza' during an interview with Boy George, sparking accusations of insensitivity and anti-Semitism.

Patrick Kielty , the host of RTÉ 's Late Late Show, is facing significant criticism following comments made during an interview with Boy George regarding the recent stabbing attack in Golders Green , London.

The controversy stems from Kielty's assertion that the 'backdrop' to the attack, which targeted two Jewish men, was 'the horrors in Gaza.

' This statement has ignited a debate about the appropriateness of linking the two events and has been widely condemned as insensitive and potentially anti-Semitic. The attack itself involved Essa Suleiman, a 45-year-old British national of Somali origin, who is accused of attempting to murder two Jewish men, Shloime Rand and Moshe Shine, and also attempting to kill a friend in Southwark.

Boy George, who was present in the Golders Green area during the attack, shared his distress and revealed he had received online abuse for expressing support for the Jewish community. He emphasized the importance of not turning against an entire race of people, a sentiment Kielty acknowledged while simultaneously introducing the context of the Gaza conflict. The fallout from the interview has been swift and severe.

Holocaust Awareness Ireland labeled the segment 'extraordinarily' unbalanced, highlighting a perceived lack of empathy towards Jewish people. The organization pointed to a particularly telling moment during the show when Boy George asked the audience if anyone knew Jewish people, resulting in a prolonged silence. This silence, they argue, reflects both fear of repercussions for publicly acknowledging Jewish connections and the unfortunate reality that many Irish people have limited interaction with Jewish individuals.

The group questioned how Kielty, a figure lauded for his courage in confronting sectarian violence related to the tragic murder of his father, could appear 'blind to the persecution of another minority.

' Kielty’s own father was killed by loyalist paramilitaries in 1988, a trauma he has spoken about publicly, emphasizing the senselessness of the violence. This personal history adds another layer of complexity to the situation, as Kielty has demonstrated a capacity for empathy towards victims of violence in the past. The Campaign Against Antisemitism has also weighed in, contrasting Boy George’s steadfast support for the Jewish community with Kielty’s immediate reference to Gaza in the wake of the attack.

They praised Boy George for enduring online abuse while defending the Jewish community and criticized Kielty for seemingly prioritizing the geopolitical context over the immediate violence experienced by the victims. RTÉ has issued a statement defending Kielty, asserting that he unequivocally condemned the attacks as 'horrific' and that his mention of Gaza was simply an acknowledgement of the broader context, not a justification for the violence.

The broadcaster emphasized Kielty’s personal experience with terrorism and his consistent expressions of sympathy for victims of violence, citing a previous Late Late Show sign-off expressing hope for peace that garnered over 3 million views. The statement also highlighted that Kielty allowed Boy George to share his experience and views in a sensitive and editorially appropriate manner.

The incident has reignited discussions about the complexities of discussing the Israeli-Palestinian conflict and its potential impact on perceptions of anti-Semitism, particularly in the wake of violent incidents targeting Jewish communities





DailyMailUK / 🏆 7. in UK We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Patrick Kielty Golders Green Anti-Semitism Gaza RTÉ

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Zack Polanski apologises for sharing post condemning officers who arrested Golders Green terror suspectMr Polanski retweeted an X post accusing officers of “repeatedly and violently kicking a mentally ill man in the head” when he was already incapacitated from being tasered

Read more »

Zack Polanski Apologises For Criticising Police Action Over Golders Green AttackKate is a political correspondent at HuffPost UK. Based in Westminster, she covers the day-to-day events occupying parliament while also specialising in the Ukraine war, international relations and unpicking key economic events.

Read more »

Green Party Leader Apologizes for Criticizing Police Response to Golders Green AttackZack Polanski, leader of the Green Party, has apologized for sharing a social media post critical of police officers involved in the arrest of a terror suspect in Golders Green. The apology follows widespread condemnation from political leaders and within his own party, with Prime Minister Keir Starmer stating Polanski is 'not fit to lead'.

Read more »

Green party leader Zack Polanski apologises over Golders Green posts 'undermining hero officers'Zack Polanski shared a post on X accusing the officers of heavy-handedness as they pinned Golders Green suspect Essa Suleiman to the ground.

Read more »

Cat Deeley Open to Dating Again After Split from Patrick KieltyCat Deeley is reportedly ready to explore new relationships almost a year after announcing her divorce from Patrick Kielty, prioritizing a natural approach to dating and focusing on enjoying life with friends and family.

Read more »

Rob Rinder shares abuse he received in London following Golders Green stabbingsThe TV Presenter says 'hatred is learned' after sickening abuse shouted at him by a child in London.

Read more »