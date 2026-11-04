Patrick Lynch Murder-Suicide Mount Lebanon Pennsylvania

Police investigate the murder-suicide of Patrick Lynch and his two children in Mount Lebanon. The tragic event has led to school closures and community trauma.

Police in Pennsylvania are investigating a devastating incident involving Patrick Lynch, a forty-two-year-old father who died alongside his son James, eight years old, and daughter Caroline, six years old. Authorities confirmed that all three individuals were found dead outside a parking garage in Mount Lebanon on Tuesday.

The Incident At The Parking Garage

First responders arrived at the scene shortly after receiving reports of the emergency. They immediately administered CPR to the victims in an attempt to save their lives. Despite these urgent efforts, medical personnel pronounced all three deceased at the location.

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Initial reports from law enforcement described the deaths as resulting from an apparent fall. However, subsequent statements from the Allegheny County Police Department indicated that preliminary information suggests the incident was a murder-suicide.

Community Reaction And Witness Accounts

A resident near the scene provided details to KDKA regarding the immediate aftermath. He spoke with the woman who dialed nine-one-one, noting that she claimed to be the first person on the scene. She reportedly told him she had witnessed the events firsthand.

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Another witness expressed shock at the severity of the situation. He compared the visual evidence to a horror movie, emphasizing that the reality was far more tragic than fiction. He stated that the scene did not match any scripted drama due to its genuine sadness.

Police Chief Jason Haberman addressed the media regarding the impact on the local area. He noted that everyone in the Mount Lebanon community will likely know someone involved in this incident. He added that there will be a significant amount of trauma for the residents following these deaths.

School Closures And Official Statements

In response to the tragedy, the Mount Lebanon School District announced that both Markham Elementary School and Washington Elementary School would close on Wednesday. This decision was made to allow students and staff time to process the event.

The district released a statement expressing deep sadness over the news involving members of their school community. They stated that their hearts were with those affected and that they were keeping the families in their thoughts during this difficult time.

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The investigation remains ongoing as authorities gather further evidence. The closure of the schools highlights the widespread impact of this violent event on the local population.