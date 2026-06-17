Patrick Mahomes and Brittany Enjoy World Cup Date Night at Arrowhead Stadium

NFL star Patrick Mahomes and his wife Brittany attended the World Cup match between Argentina and Algeria at Arrowhead Stadium. The couple, who co-own the Kansas City Current, are avid soccer fans. Mahomes is rehabbing from knee surgery while also negotiating a record-breaking contract extension.

NFL superstar Patrick Mahomes and his wife Brittany enjoyed a World Cup date night at Arrowhead Stadium on Tuesday. The Kansas City Chiefs quarterback and his former soccer player partner watched Lionel Messi and Argentina take on Algeria in a group stage match.

The couple, known for their deep passion for soccer, have been fixtures at major football events. Brittany played soccer at the University of Texas at Tyler, and they are co-owners of the Kansas City Current in the National Women's Soccer League. Their presence at the World Cup underscores their commitment to the sport beyond the gridiron.

Mahomes and Brittany are often seen attending matches at the Current's CPKC Stadium with their children, daughters Sterling Skye and Golden Raye, and son Patrick 'Bronze' Mahomes. The family's love for soccer is well-documented, and Tuesday's match was a rare opportunity to see the reigning World Cup champions in action. Argentina, led by Messi, began their title defense against a strong Algerian side in front of a packed stadium.

The Mahomeses were among the thousands of fans cheering from the stands, a welcome break from the intense preparation for the upcoming NFL season. Mahomes himself is in the midst of a rigorous rehabilitation from season-ending surgery last December. He tore ligaments in his left knee during a late-season loss to the Los Angeles Chargers. Since then, he has been working tirelessly in Kansas City, participating fully in the Chiefs' offseason program.

His goal remains to be ready for Week 1 of the 2025 NFL season. The injury was a setback for a team that had grown accustomed to deep playoff runs. The Chiefs finished 6-11 last season, missing the playoffs after three consecutive Super Bowl appearances. Mahomes missed the final three games, all losses, which highlighted his value to the team.

Off the field, Mahomes continues to make headlines. Last week, he signed the first contract in NFL history worth over half a billion dollars. The restructured deal with the Chiefs adds two years to his existing agreement, pushing the total value to $504.75 million, with incentives that could increase it to $522.25 million. Mahomes originally signed a 10-year, $450 million contract in 2020, which set a new standard for quarterback compensation.

The new extension ties him to Kansas City through the 2033 season, when he will be 38 years old. The Chiefs and Mahomes frequently rework his contract to provide salary cap flexibility, allowing the team to surround him with talent to compete for championships. Mahomes has been rewriting records since becoming the Chiefs starter in 2018. He has thrown for nearly 36,000 yards, been selected to six Pro Bowls, and won three Super Bowl titles in five appearances.

His career trajectory suggests more milestones ahead. The World Cup date night was a brief respite from the demands of being an elite athlete and a family man. As Messi dazzled on the field, Mahomes could not help but admire the parallels to his own career. Both are generational talents, captivating audiences worldwide.

For one night, the Mahomeses were just fans, enjoying the beautiful game that connects them across sports





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