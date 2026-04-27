Patrick Mahomes and Brittany Mahomes Turn Heads at Stagecoach Festival

NFL star Patrick Mahomes and his wife, Brittany, enjoyed a weekend of music, fun, and playful moments at the Stagecoach Festival in California. Despite a brief evacuation due to high winds, the couple documented their trip with a series of engaging Instagram posts, showcasing their coordinated outfits and affectionate connection. The report also details Mahomes' busy offseason activities, including scouting potential NFL prospects at Texas Tech and the Chiefs' recent NFL Draft selections.

Brittany Mahomes and her NFL superstar husband, Patrick Mahomes , recently enjoyed a lively weekend at the Stagecoach Festival in Indio, California. The couple, known for their affectionate public displays, documented their trip with a series of Instagram posts that quickly garnered attention.

Their coordinated outfits and playful interactions were a prominent feature of their social media updates, showcasing a carefree and fun-filled atmosphere. One image showed Patrick matching his wife in white, while another featured Brittany in a short brown dress with Patrick playfully grabbing her. A more candid, albeit blurry, shot depicted Brittany playfully positioned on top of Patrick, both enjoying drinks amidst the festival's energy.

Beyond the playful moments, the couple also shared a sweet image of them kissing at their accommodation, Brittany looking radiant in a brown dress and Patrick sporting a checkered shirt and shades. The Stagecoach Festival itself was a major event, boasting a star-studded lineup including Cody Johnson, Lainey Wilson, and Post Malone as headliners on T-Mobile's 'Mane Stage'.

However, the festival wasn't without its challenges. Attendees experienced a temporary evacuation on Saturday due to unexpectedly strong and chaotic winds. Brittany Mahomes kept her followers informed about the situation, sharing updates as everyone was asked to leave the Empire Polo Club grounds. Fortunately, the disruption was short-lived, and the festival resumed quickly, allowing fans to enjoy Lainey Wilson's highly anticipated headline performance.

Brittany even playfully acknowledged the windy conditions in an Instagram caption, writing, 'Inhaled lots of dirt, it was great.

' This lighthearted response highlighted her ability to find humor even amidst unexpected circumstances. The couple's presence added to the festival's vibrant atmosphere, drawing attention from fans and media alike. Patrick Mahomes' offseason has been busy beyond the festival scene. He recently made a trip back to his alma mater, Texas Tech, to observe their Pro Day and scout potential NFL prospects.

He was also spotted enjoying a Kansas City Royals baseball game, demonstrating his support for local sports. As the NFL season approaches, the Chiefs are preparing for a new campaign after missing the playoffs in the previous year. The team has been actively reshaping its roster through the recent NFL Draft, selecting cornerback Mansoor Delane from LSU with the sixth overall pick and defensive tackle Peter Woods from Clemson.

A later-round pick that may have piqued Mahomes' interest was LSU quarterback Garrett Nussmeier, chosen in the seventh round. Nussmeier is expected to serve as the third-string quarterback, providing an opportunity to learn from both Mahomes and the experienced backup, Justin Fields. The Chiefs are focused on returning to postseason contention, and these draft selections represent a significant step towards achieving that goal. The team is gearing up for preparations for the 2026 season, with Mahomes leading the charge





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