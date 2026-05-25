Patrick Mahomes Enjoys Family Day Out, Watches NWSL Soccer Game with Brittany and Children

Patrick Mahomes, the Kansas City Chiefs quarterback, took a day off from his rehabilitation to enjoy a family day out with his wife Brittany and their three children. They attended an NWSL soccer game and were treated to a thrilling match where their team, the Kansas City Current, beat their rivals 3-1.

Patrick Mahomes took a day off from his brutal race against time to be healthy for the new NFL season by enjoying a family day out.

The Kansas City Chiefs quarterback and wife Brittany took their three children to watch their NWSL team play on Sunday. The couple are huge soccer fans, with Brittany playing in college, and are co-owners of the Kansas City Current. The Texas-born high school sweethearts were pictured with daughters Sterling Skye and Golden Raye, as well as son Patrick 'Bronze' at CPKC Stadium on the banks of the Missouri River.

And they were treated to a thrilling game that saw their beloved Current come from behind to beat the Portland Thorns 3-1, thanks to goals from Lo'eau LaBonta, Temwa Chawinga and Haley Hopkins. The family appeared to be having a great time as they fooled around with each other in the luxury suite that they have made their own





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Patrick Mahomes Kansas City Chiefs NWSL Soccer Brittany Daughters Sterling Skye And Golden Raye Son Patrick 'Bronze' CPKC Stadium Missouri River NWSL Current Portland Thorns Goals From Lo'eau Labonta Temwa Chawinga And Haley Hopkins

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