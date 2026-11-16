Patrick Matthews And Emma Fernandez Drop Legal Battle Over Hampstead Heath Cafes

Patrick Matthews and Emma Fernandez have abandoned their judicial review against the City of London Corporation regarding the handover of their Hampstead Heath cafes to Daisy Green, ending a years-long dispute.

Patrick Matthews and Emma Fernandez have officially concluded their legal opposition to the City of London Corporation after deciding to drop their judicial review concerning the operation of their independent cafes on Hampstead Heath. The couple, who have managed the family-run establishments for decades, announced their withdrawal from the High Court proceedings, citing the unsustainable personal and financial toll the battle has taken on their lives.

Legal Withdrawal And Final Statement

The Kentish Town-based couple confirmed that they would not pursue the judicial process further, a decision reached after a judge initially granted permission for their bid to proceed, deeming the case arguable. In a statement, Matthews and Fernandez expressed immense sadness over the outcome, noting that the Corporation serves as the custodian of Hampstead Heath, Highgate Woods, and Queen's Park. They emphasized that they could no longer operate the cafés without the Corporation's support and felt they had reached the end of the road, though they expressed gratitude for the support received over the last decade.

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Corporate Acquisition And Operator Timeline

The dispute originated from a decision made by the City of London Corporation in December of last year to award the management contract for three specific locations to Daisy Green, an Australian-inspired eatery chain. The selected properties include the cafes situated in Queen's Park, Golders Hill Park, and the areas around the Parliament Hill Lido and Parliament Hill Fields. Tenancy agreements for Matthews and Fernandez were scheduled to expire in February, with the takeover by the new chain planned for the spring of this year, setting a firm deadline for the transition of operations.

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Celebrity Advocacy And Public Support

The potential loss of the cafes attracted significant attention from the public and high-profile figures, including actor Benedict Cumberbatch and James McAvoy, who are regular patrons of the venues. Cumberbatch publicly criticized the move, calling it a massive oversight that ignored the importance of family-run businesses to the community fabric. A petition opposing the handover gathered 24,000 signatures, highlighting the strong local sentiment against replacing the independent operators with a corporate entity, even as the couple continued to run the establishments in the interim.

Possession Proceedings And Future Cooperation

In March, the City of London Corporation, which manages the land as a charity, announced plans to initiate possession proceedings to evict Matthews and Fernandez's company, Hoxton Beach Ltd, from the premises. The Corporation accused the couple of refusing to leave, which it claimed prevented the new operators from beginning necessary fit-outs, building upgrades, and improvements. Despite the conclusion of the legal battle, Matthews and Fernandez stated they sincerely wish the best to the new operator and remain ready to work constructively with the Corporation to secure the best possible outcome for all affected parties, including their staff.