Patrick Stewart died from Alzheimer's disease and Lewy body dementia. His widow Sunny Ozell shares tribute following the Star Trek actor's passing at 86 on October 28.

Patrick Stewart, the legendary actor renowned for his portrayal of Captain Jean-Luc Picard in Star Trek and Professor Xavier in the X-Men series, has been confirmed to have passed away at the age of 86. A death certificate obtained by TMZ reveals that the English star died from Alzheimer's disease and Lewy body dementia, conditions that progressively affected his memory, thinking, and movement.

The official document from the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner lists the immediate cause of death as cardiopulmonary arrest following the neurocognitive disorder with Lewy body. Stewart passed away on October 28 at his home in Los Angeles, surrounded by his wife, Sunny Ozell, and close family members. This revelation comes three weeks after the initial announcement of his death, providing definitive medical clarity regarding the end of his illustrious career.

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Medical Details and Disposition of Remains

The specific medical findings indicate that Stewart suffered from a progressive form of dementia known as Lewy body disease, which complicated by Alzheimer's disease led to the eventual failure of his heart and lungs. The death certificate confirms these diagnoses without ambiguity, offering a precise medical explanation for the decline of the beloved actor who remained active in Hollywood until his final months.

Further details from the certificate disclose that Stewart's remains were subjected to alkaline hydrolysis, a process commonly referred to as water cremation, on November 3. This method uses water and chemicals to accelerate decomposition rather than employing flames, reflecting a personal or environmental choice made by the estate. The procedure was conducted shortly after his passing, ensuring the respectful handling of his remains according to his known preferences.

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Family Tributes and Personal Loss

Sunny Ozell, Stewart's third wife, released a heartbreaking tribute two weeks after his death, expressing the profound grief she continues to feel while also noting deep gratitude for their time together. She stated that she and Patrick left nothing unsaid, emphasizing that they truly saw one another and amplified each other's best qualities during their nearly two decades together. Her words highlight the authentic and loving nature of their relationship, which began with their marriage in 2013.

Initial statements from the family described Stewart as being held in the warm embrace of family and friends, surrounded by live music, prayer, tears, laughter, and profound emotion. They noted that his sonorous voice and singular talent would forever be synonymous with indelible performances, exploring the human condition with poetic complexity. The family emphasized that his work brought hope to the far reaches of the Marvel Cinematic Universe and into science fiction's most iconic final frontier aboard the Starship Enterprise.

Legacy and Professional Accomplishments

Stewart's career began at the age of 12, spanning a lifetime of devotion that earned him international stardom and critical acclaim. He first gained fame for his leading role as Captain Jean-Luc Picard in Star Trek: The Next Generation from 1987 to 1994, a role he reprised in various films and the series Star Trek: Picard from 2020 to 2023. His portrayal of Professor Charles Xavier in the X-Men film series from 2000 to 2017 further solidified his status as a cultural icon across multiple genres.

Beyond his blockbuster roles, Stewart was a classically trained stage actor who scaled the Shakespearean canon and joined the Royal Shakespeare Company in 1966. He made his Broadway theater debut in 1971 in A Midsummer Night's Dream and won a Laurence Olivier Award for Best Actor in a Supporting Role for Antony and Cleopatra. He was knighted by Queen Elizabeth II in 2010 for services to drama, recognized for his humility and talent in both theater and cinema.

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Philanthropy and Personal Life History

Stewart was deeply committed to philanthropy and activism, advocating for human rights, survivors of domestic violence, global refugees, veterans' mental health services, and animal welfare, particularly his foster pitbulls. His personal life included three marriages; he was first wed to Sheila Falconer from 1966 to 1990, producing two children, Daniel and Sophie. He then married Wendy Neuss, a producer for Star Trek: The Next Generation, from 2000 to 2003 before his final marriage to Ozell.

The outpouring of sadness and loss from the public has been overwhelming for his widow, who expressed sincere gratitude for the condolences received. Stewart received his star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in December 1996, cementing his legacy in the entertainment industry. His passing marks the end of an era for fans of both science fiction and classical theater, leaving behind a memory of invincible grace and a lifetime of artistic achievement.