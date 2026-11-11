Patrida Greek Street Food Owner Loses Control During Friday Night Clashes in Nunawading

A confrontation at Patrida Greek Street Food in Nunawading erupted when the owner shouted and threw food and money after a customer questioned wait times, leading to refunds and walk‑outs.

A Friday evening in Nunawading turned chaotic when Patrida Greek Street Food owner faced a confrontation over delayed orders, according to eyewitness reports and online footage. The incident began when a customer asked how long the wait would be, sparking a verbal exchange that escalated to the owner throwing food and cash across the counter.

How the Confrontation Unfolded

Eyewitness Natasha and her partner had waited nearly forty minutes for their gyros before a man at a nearby table rose to inquire about the delay. The owner's response was described as abrupt and hostile, as he allegedly told diners that a forty‑five minute wait was normal and refused to provide a clear estimate. Video shared by bystanders shows the owner shouting, "I've got enough f**king money," before brandishing a gyro and tossing money on the counter.

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The footage reveals the owner repeatedly using profanity and insulting language, calling one patron a "c**t" and shouting a derogatory phrase about the country. Several other customers who had been waiting longer followed the lead to demand refunds. The owner reportedly opened the till, hurled cash toward the staff and customers, and offered a hundred dollars to the aggrieved diners, claiming to have much money.

Reactions from Customers and Owner's Past Complaints

Customers present at the time said the owner's behaviour was shocking and entirely disproportionate. Natasha reported that several diners, including the man who had asked about the wait, called for refunds and immediately left with their money. The incident has become the latest in a series of reports that the owner has reacted angrily to criticism on the internet, including four Google reviews in which he has called complaint reviewers "very vocal and rude." When replying to a customer complaining about a 20‑minute wait, the owner apologized for the delay but refused to apologize for his communication style with delivery drivers.

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Past online criticism has shown the owner's frustration with customers and delivery partners. In a public reply, he said he did not regret how he treated Uber Eats drivers, and threatened to "tell a shop full of people to piss off home" if a reviewer called him a "one of those"1 and done" customer. The owner's remarks have been widely shared on social media, adding to the scrutiny faced by the establishment.

Impact on Patrida Greek Street Food and the Community

Patrida Greek Street Food has long been praised for its generous portions of gyros and souvlaki, with many reviewers noting large, fresh meals and consistent quality. However, the event has highlighted concerns over the owners' management style, especially during peak times. The confrontation resulted in a negative public perception of the venue, prompting the local community to question the suitability of the owner's approach to customer service.

The incident underscores the importance of conflict resolution in the food industry. While owners may be under pressure during busy periods, a calm and professional demeanor is essential to maintain customer trust and protect the business's reputation. Patrida Greek Street Food has yet to issue a formal statement, and further updates may come as authorities investigate the incident.