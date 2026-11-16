Patrida Owner Banned After Viral Rant at Melbourne Restaurant

The owner of Patrida Greek Street Food in Nunawading has been removed indefinitely following a viral TikTok incident involving a confrontation with customers over wait times.

The owner of Patrida Greek Street Food in Nunawading has been removed from the business indefinitely following a viral incident involving a hostile confrontation with patrons. The dispute originated on a busy Friday night when tensions escalated over kitchen delays, leading to the proprietor shouting insults and throwing food at diners who demanded refunds for their unserved orders.

Viral Incident Sparks Outrage and Bans

Footage of the altercation at the Nunawading establishment appeared on TikTok last week, showing the owner yelling and swearing at customers before hurling cash and food across the counter. The video captured the moment the owner told diners to leave and repeatedly used derogatory language toward one customer who had questioned the service delays. In the recording, the man believed to be the owner can be heard shouting that he has enough money to ignore complaints and boasts about being the best, citing a 45-minute wait time as a sign of his quality.

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Representative Confirms Owner Exclusion

A man identifying himself as a representative for the eastern suburbs business confirmed to the Daily Mail that the owner will not return indefinitely. The representative, who arrived at the corner shop in a Porsche Macan GTS SUV, refused to disclose his name or confirm his employment status while barring journalists from ordering food. He insisted that the owner is not coming back and asked the public to respect the business's privacy regarding the situation.

Custome Accounts of Escalating Tensions

Natasha Demaria provided a detailed account of the events that took place on Friday, November 6, just before the eatery closed. She stated that she and her partner had waited nearly 40 minutes for their meals when a man at a neighboring table, who had waited even longer, approached the kitchen to ask about the delay. The owner allegedly responded aggressively to this inquiry, insisting that such wait times were normal and refusing to accommodate the customer's request for an update.

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The situation deteriorated rapidly as the owner allegedly hurled a gyros at the man who complained about the wait. Ms. Demaria reported that the owner then opened the till, threw cash across the counter, and offered diners 100 dollars in an attempt to settle the dispute. Several customers, including Ms. Demaria, requested refunds after witnessing the outburst and the owner's hostile behavior toward the patrons.

Local Speculation and Business Recovery

The owner's comment about having enough money to not worry about complaints has sparked local speculation about his personal wealth and business practices. Long-time residents of Nunawading have traded rumors about the businessman's fortune, with some suggesting that years of penny-pinching have contributed to a sizeable nest egg. These rumors have fueled the prickly reputation that now precedes the eatery, despite its previous glowing reviews for gyros and generous portion sizes.

Patrida Greek Street Food reopened on Tuesday last week, having closed its doors since the incident occurred the previous Friday. The establishment was seen blasting Greek music as staff set up tables outside, attempting to resume normal operations under new management oversight. The representative's actions in setting up the tables shortly after opening suggest an effort to move past the controversy, even as the owner remains banned from the premises indefinitely.