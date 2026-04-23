Patriots Coach Mike Vrabel to Seek Counseling After Photo Scandal

New England Patriots coach Mike Vrabel will not attend Day 3 of the NFL Draft as he begins counseling following the release of photos with sports reporter Dianna Russini, sparking affair allegations. Both have denied the claims, but Russini has resigned from her job.

New England Patriots head coach Mike Vrabel has announced he will be absent from Day 3 of the NFL Draft to pursue counseling in the wake of the controversy surrounding photos with sports reporter Dianna Russini .

The images, which surfaced earlier this month, depicted Vrabel and Russini in intimate settings at a luxury resort in Arizona, sparking widespread speculation about an alleged affair. Both Vrabel and Russini, who are married with families, have vehemently denied these accusations, maintaining they were part of a larger group.

However, the fallout from the scandal has been significant. Russini resigned from her position at The Athletic last week, while Vrabel has faced intense scrutiny but avoided disciplinary action from the Patriots or the NFL. Vrabel publicly addressed the situation on Tuesday, stating his commitment to personal growth and strengthening his relationships. He emphasized his desire to be the best possible husband, father, and coach, and announced his decision to begin counseling this weekend.

He framed this step as something he would advise his players to do, highlighting his belief in leading by example. Vrabel acknowledged having 'difficult conversations' with his family, the organization, and team members, describing them as 'positive and productive.

' He expressed deep care for the team and pledged to approach his role with humility and focus, promising to deliver the best version of himself moving forward. His absence from the final day of the draft, crucial for securing picks in rounds four through seven, has raised eyebrows, particularly given the importance of this draft class for the Patriots' future. He will also be spending the weekend with his family outside of Massachusetts.

The initial photos, published by Page Six, were taken on March 28th at a resort in Sedona, Arizona. Subsequent images emerged showing the pair having breakfast together on the same morning. While sources close to both individuals claim they were accompanied by friends, eyewitness accounts suggest they were alone during these interactions. Reports indicate Vrabel and Russini attempted to avoid being seen together, strategically separating themselves while walking around the resort.

The scandal has prompted a wave of public discussion and scrutiny, with Russini previously labeling the publication of the photos as a 'sexist attack' in an attempt to salvage her job. Despite the controversy, Vrabel has retained his position with the Patriots and is now focusing on personal improvement through counseling, aiming to rebuild trust and demonstrate his commitment to his family and the team. The situation continues to be closely watched by fans and media alike





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